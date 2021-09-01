Arkansas Offers Career Training for Job Seekers Affected by COVID-19
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A training program in Arkansas is helping people jumpstart new careers after feeling the economic impacts of COVID-19. The Reimagine Arkansas Workforce Project offers free, online courses through the University of Arkansas Global Campus and Shorter College to individuals facing barriers to employment. This might mean people with little work history, who are unemployed or underemployed, or those who have spent time in jail or prison.www.kasu.org
