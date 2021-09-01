Apple working with Arizona to allow digital driver license on phone
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona is one of the first states to work with Apple to allow residents to have their state IDs or driver licenses in their Apple Wallet. Apple announced the news Wednesday morning in a press release. Arizona and Georgia are the first two states that will allow residents to have their driver's licenses in their Apple Wallets. Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah will be the next group of states.www.azfamily.com
