Cell Phones

Apple working with Arizona to allow digital driver license on phone

By Jessica Goodman
AZFamily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona is one of the first states to work with Apple to allow residents to have their state IDs or driver licenses in their Apple Wallet. Apple announced the news Wednesday morning in a press release. Arizona and Georgia are the first two states that will allow residents to have their driver's licenses in their Apple Wallets. Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah will be the next group of states.

Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Utah Travelers Will No Longer Need IDs at Airports

Before heading to the Boise airport I always double-check I have the two most important things: my ID and my boarding pass. In the past decade or so it's been easier than ever to already have your ticket/boarding pass loaded in your phone - either via the airline's app or in your Apple Wallet. In the near future, you can expect your ID will also be a part of this convenience.
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

8 States Will Let You Store Your ID in Your Apple Wallet

Apple has announced that it's currently working with eight different US States to allow residents to store their IDs in their Apple Wallets. This new option for Apple Watch users is intended to make it easier to pass through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints at participating airports. According to Apple's announcement, airports that are taking part in the program will have specific checkpoints and lanes set aside to accept IDs via Apple Wallet.
California StateSFGate

Texas? Idaho? Where Californians are actually moving.

If there’s one thing the candidates vying to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom can agree on, it’s that too many Californians are fleeing the state. While kicking off her campaign, Caitlyn Jenner shared that a fellow private plane owner was “packing up his hangar” for Arizona because he couldn’t stand to see any more homeless people. Kevin Paffrath, a YouTube star running as a Democrat, began his candidacy announcement by listing reasons for trading in “broken” California for Florida’s greener pastures.
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

Opinion: It’s dangerously stupid to put your state ID in your Apple Wallet

Apple today announced that eight US states will soon allow citizens to host their official digital state identifications and driver’s licenses in their Apple Wallets. This is going to be incredibly convenient, it’ll speed up numerous services, and it really freaking sucks for democracy and personal privacy. Here’s why, in...
Atlanta, GAUS News and World Report

Georgians to Be Able to Carry Driver's License on Phone

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is set to become one of the first states to allow driver's licenses to be carried on smart phones. The exact timeline hasn't been announced but the state's drivers will be among the earliest to be able to use the Apple Wallet app to store their license or state ID card on an iPhone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The state is also working on a similar option for Android phones, according to the Department of Driver Services.
Cell Phonestechstartups.com

Apple will now let you keep a digital version of your driver’s license in your Apple Wallet. Here are the first 8 U.S. states that already signed up

Apple announces today that the first eight states that have signed up to let their citizens keep a digital version of their driver’s license on their iPhone Wall after a software update this fall. The eight states include Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah. According to Apple, Arizona and Georgia will be the first states to introduce this new innovation to their residents, with Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah to follow.
Alameda County, CAcalcoastnews.com

Judge overturns initiative allowing drivers to work as contractors

An Alameda County Superior Court judge on Friday overturned California’s Proposition 22, the ballot initiative that allows companies to treat rideshare and delivery drivers as independent contractors. Judge Frank Roesch ruled Prop 22 is both unconstitutional and unenforceable. Roesch found the initiative “unconstitutional because it limits the power of a...
Connecticut StateUS News and World Report

Connecticut Among States to Launch Digital Driver's Licenses

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut is teaming up with Apple to create a digital version of the state's driver's license that can be stored on a user's phone or watch, the company and Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday. Connecticut is among eight states that will be partnering with Apple, which...
NFLalabamanews.net

What the Tech? Storing Your Driver’s License on Your Phone

Apple says Georgia and Arizona will be the first two states to accept digitally stored driver licenses and state-issued IDs at airport security. Kentucky, Maryland, Utah, Connecticut and Oklahoma are also moving forward with approval but it is not known when those states will move to accept digital IDs. Apple...
TechnologyPosted by
Z107.3

Maine Hannaford Is Tracking Shopper’s Movements With Device On Carts

Technology nowadays is pretty incredible, but also kinda creepy. While we expect to be asked permission for our information, there are many ways it's given without us knowing. Think of all the information stored in your phone that you also use online apps with. If you really sit and ponder about it, you might start Googling how to protect your privacy a little better... yet, that search is probably recorded somewhere and retrievable and used at someone at some point.

Comments / 0

