While many children learn about the Holocaust from textbooks and films, Nancy Dershaw learned about it from her parents, who experienced its atrocities firsthand. In 2004, she reached out to other children and grandchildren of Holocaust survivors asking them to share their experiences. What began with just a handful of people led to the creation of Next Generations of Holocaust Survivors, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the memories of those who perished during the Holocaust, as well as those who survived.