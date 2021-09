The University of Utah College of Fine Arts supports the departments of Art & Art History, Dance, Film & Media Arts, Music and Theatre, all of which provide a rich arts culture to the campus and surrounding area. As a student in the College of Fine Arts, there are many opportunities to learn about craft, history and perspective. The college also offers many resources for arts students, including connections that embrace students’ immersion in their medium as well as support interaction with a community of artists and collaboration across campus and artistic discipline. Some of these collaborations include formal interdisciplinary programs — such as Screendance and Entertainment Art & Engineering — and support for research, projects and creative exploration.