Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Mark Hoppus Shows Hair Regrowth After Chemotherapy, Says He Feels “Terrible”

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Hoppus Shows Hair Regrowth After Chemotherapy, Says He Feels “Terrible”. Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 has given his fans an update on his health after having chemotherapy for blood cancer. The 49-year-old bassist and singer said he had cancer in June and had been taking chemotherapy for the previous three...

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Mark Hoppus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemotherapy#Cancer Treatment#Regrow Hair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNME

Mark Hoppus shares insight into beginning of cancer diagnosis

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus has given insight into the beginning of his journey towards his cancer diagnosis and treatment. Taking to his Instagram Stories on August 25, Hoppus shared a screenshot of a text exchange between himself and presumably his doctor dated April 20, captioned “How it started…”. “Hi Jill,”...
CelebritiesNorristown Times Herald

Mark Hoppus' hair growing back

Mark Hoppus' hair is growing back. The Blink-182 star - who revealed in June he's been diagnosed with an aggressive form of lymphoma - lost his locks due to chemotherapy and though his treatment has left him feeling "terrible", he's trying to stay positive and has seen the funny side of the small amount of hair that's emerged on his scalp.
CancerBillboard

Mark Hoppus Shares His Cancer Diagnosis Story Through 'How It Started vs. How It's Going' Post

Mark Hoppus is taking his blink-182 fans through the full-circle journey of his cancer diagnosis by using the "How It Started vs. How It's Going" social media trend. Via his Instagram Story on Wednesday (Aug. 25), the rock band's bassist and co-lead singer revealed text messages between him and what appears to be his doctor that launched his diagnosis in a slide titled "How it started." In the first message, dated April 20, he writes, "Hi Jill. For the past couple days I've had this dull sore lump in my shoulder kind of right where it connects to my neck that could either be fatal lymphoma or a sore muscle. At what point should I be concerned and have it looked at?" While Jill responds, "I need to see you!!" Hoppus asks to come in that very day and ends up getting an appointment scheduled for the afternoon.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom DeLonge Confirms Mark Hoppus is Post-Chemo, Offers “Some Modest Advice” to Former Bandmate

Former Blink 182 member Tom DeLonge has confirmed that the band’s founding member, bassist and singer Mark Hoppus has completed his chemotherapy treatment, and is offering “some modest advice” for what to do next. In a text exchange posted as a screenshot to Instagram on Friday, DeLonge asked Hoppus whether there are more treatments planned, to which Hoppus replied in a series of separate messages: “No more planned. Doctor said I can take my port out. I think because he thinks chemo did the trick and I’m done but also if the chemo didn’t work we do a different treatment entirely?” DeLonge...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Hilary Duff Just Revealed Her 4 Symptoms of Breakthrough COVID

When the coronavirus vaccine rollout began at the end of 2020, to many, it sounded like the means to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. But decreased vaccination rates and the Delta variant had other plans for us. The highly transmissible form of the virus has managed to evade some of the protection provided by the vaccines. Though experts say the shots are still the best way to avoid a serious or fatal bout of COVID-19, it seems that as we get further and further from our initial shots and the Delta variant continues to take over, there have been an increasing number of breakthrough infections, which refers to cases among those who are vaccinated. Recently, celebrities have been coming forward with their stories of breakthrough COVID. The latest star to share her struggle is actor and singer Hilary Duff, who revealed her COVID symptoms on Instagram on Aug. 20. Read on to find out what she's been experiencing and what you should look out for.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

How Stanley Tucci Found Love Again With Felicity Blunt After His First Wife's Death

Stanley Tucci is passionate about acting, food and his family. After amusing fans with his cocktail-making skills during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, many began to wonder who he was making the Negronis for. As it turns out, the Searching for Italy host and Worth actor was whipping them up for his wife, Felicity Blunt, who had the original idea to share his mixology talent with the world.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Tori Spelling looks unrecognizable during night out

Actress Tori Spelling looked unrecognizable while celebrating the wrap of MTV’s “Messyness” with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, her hairstylist Laura Rugetti and other friends on Thursday night. The night on the town came after Spelling, 48, posted an image to Instagram of her sitting next to the 33-year-old “Jersey Shore” star...
CancerPosted by
Best Life

The First Thing Sofía Vergara Did When She Was Diagnosed With Thyroid Cancer

At the latest Stand Up To Cancer TV fundraiser, Sofía Vergara got very personal. As one of the co-hosts of the telecast, Vergara was helping to raise money for cancer research. The actor also opened up about her own experience being diagnosed with thyroid cancer when she was 28 years old. Now 49, Vergara is a cancer survivor. During the event, the Modern Family star shared the first thing she did after finding out she had cancer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy