‘The virus is winning’: Roper urges vaccination amid record number of COVID patients

By Patrick Phillips, Logan Reigstad
live5news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Healthcare’s chief medical officer said Wednesday the hospital has reached a new record number of inpatients being treated for COVID-19. Dr. Robert Oliverio said 157 inpatients in the system’s four hospitals are being treated for COVID, a total that shatters the previous record of 156 set on July 14, 2020. That total, Roper officials say, accounts for 34 percent of their total inpatient population.

