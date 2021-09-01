Cancel
Video Games

Preview: Lost in Random Has a Tim Burton Sort of Style

By Dani Maddox
Siliconera
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLost in Random is an upcoming adventure game from Zoink, the studio behind Fe. Published by EA through its EA Originals program, it is shaping up to be another uniquely designed title from the company. There’s a card system, dice rolls, and a fate in place that seems stronger than its character. Already, this game feels full and ready to set itself apart. With a gothic fairytale setting and a Tim Burton-esque visual style, Lost in Random knows exactly what it is. While what I played was an early build of the game, after playing for a few hours, though, I have a lot of thoughts. I’m happy to say most of them are positive.

Tim Burton
