A Whole Lot of Fun: A Night Out with Justin Moore

Justin Moore enjoys golfing, but unlike a lot of his country music counterparts, he didn’t get out and enjoy much golf during the pandemic (even though his wife Kate told him to go play) because of his conscience. “Like me, if she were to leave me with all the whole crew (his four kids) she feels guilty, and if I were to go play golf all day I feel guilty. But really, neither of us care and we would understand, but I think we both kinda feel a little guilty about taking time to ourselves.”