A Whole Lot of Fun: A Night Out with Justin Moore
Country singer Justin Moore loves an entertaining night out and the tight bonds that have come to typify the genre. If he weren’t playing shows, he would still be attending them. “There are no more passionate fans out there than country music fans, in my opinion,” Moore says. “Maybe that’s because our fans relate better than some other artists in different genres. They see us in them, and vice versa. I am just a fan who has a cool job, and I get to see the show from a different angle.”www.popmatters.com
