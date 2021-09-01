Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

A Whole Lot of Fun: A Night Out with Justin Moore

By Brian D’ Ambrosio
PopMatters
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry singer Justin Moore loves an entertaining night out and the tight bonds that have come to typify the genre. If he weren’t playing shows, he would still be attending them. “There are no more passionate fans out there than country music fans, in my opinion,” Moore says. “Maybe that’s because our fans relate better than some other artists in different genres. They see us in them, and vice versa. I am just a fan who has a cool job, and I get to see the show from a different angle.”

www.popmatters.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Popular Music#Basketball#Southern#Platinum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
EntertainmentBillboard

'Much' to Celebrate: Justin Moore Notches Ninth No. 1 on Country Airplay Chart

"It's just humbling that country radio has continued to support my music throughout all these years," Moore tells Billboard. Justin Moore scores his ninth leader on Billboard's Country Airplay chart (dated Aug. 28) as "We Didn't Have Much" ascends from No. 3 to No. 1 in its 44th week. In the week ending Aug. 22, the nostalgic song, released on Valory Music, increased by 9% to 30.4 million audience impressions, according to MRC Data.
Golfwbwn.com

Justin Moore Guilted Himself Out of Playing Golf During the Pandemic

Justin Moore enjoys golfing, but unlike a lot of his country music counterparts, he didn’t get out and enjoy much golf during the pandemic (even though his wife Kate told him to go play) because of his conscience. “Like me, if she were to leave me with all the whole crew (his four kids) she feels guilty, and if I were to go play golf all day I feel guilty. But really, neither of us care and we would understand, but I think we both kinda feel a little guilty about taking time to ourselves.”
Musicwfav951.com

Justin Moore Celebrates 10th Number One Hit

Justin Moore charts his 10th Number One hit this week with “We Didn’t Have Much.” It's the lead single from his latest album, Straight Outta The Country, which was released in April. Justin shared the milestone news on social media writing, “It’s just humbling that country radio has continued to...
Musiclocalsyr.com

Country Performer Justin Moore To Perform at NYS Fair Chevy Park Stage

Country singer Justin Moore takes the Chevy Park stage at the New York State Fair on Monday, August 30th at 8 p.m. The small-town country singer has an appreciation for playing the state fair thanks to his upbringing attending many himself, he says. As an adult, Moore plays numerous fairs and says that “fairs are always a lot of fun.” His latest single “We Didn’t Have Much” just hit number one on Billboard’s Country Airplay.
College Sportswbwn.com

Justin Moore Might Have Been a Sports Trainer

If Justin Moore had not made it as a singer, he might have been on the road in a completely different capacity. Labor day is coming and Justin shares that had he not made in country music, his alternate job might have been traveling with guys who got hits … baseball hits.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Remember When Travis Tritt and Joe Pesci Performed Together on the ACMs?

In 1992, Travis Tritt took the stage to perform at the 27th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, and he was joined by none other than legendary actor Joe Pesci for a memorable duet. Some may be puzzled by the thought of Pesci singing at the ACM Awards, but he was on hand to join the country star on his song, "Bible Belt," which was featured in the Pesci-led movie, My Cousin Vinny.
Behind Viral VideosCMT

Belles’ “All Hat No Cowboy” Is A Sassy, Humorous, And Honest Nashville Anthem

Nebraska-born Belles’ journey is a story of a family affair blended with four months of viral Tik Tok success merging to create an catchy single. As a band, the singer-songwriter’s work involves Drew – her Berklee College of Music educated brother-and her mother, Mulberry Lane vocalist Jaymie Jones. Belles’ single — now with a video — “All Hat No Cowboy” was released at the end of April, and after going viral on TikTok with nearly two million views, achieved streaming acclaim, too.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood's heartbreaking personal struggle in her own words

Carrie Underwood loves nothing more than being a mom to her two young sons, and leads a blissful life with them and husband Mike Fisher. But what many peopel don't realise is that her happy family didn't come without sorrow. The country singer had a heartbreaking journey before welcoming her...
CelebritiesPopculture

Comedian Kate Quigley Hospitalized, 3 Others Dead After Alleged Overdose

A party in Los Angeles took a tragic turn when four people reportedly overdosed, resulting in three deaths and one hospitalization. Comedian Fuquan Johnson and two others died at the scene of an apparent overdose, and comedian/model Kate Quigley was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Her condition is currently unknown. TMZ reports that cops were called shortly after midnight. Autopsies will be conducted, but it seems like cocaine laced with fentanyl was ingested by all. LAPD's homicide unit was notified, but It's unclear whether or not they will be involved.
NFLHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood rocks stunning sequined dress to celebrate big news with fans

Football is back - and so is Carrie Underwood for the ninth year with Sunday Night Football on NBC!. The country superstar has promised "the best opener yet" as she shared the news that she will be partnering with the network to perform the theme song for their primetime Sunday show, which airs the biggest game of the week live.

Comments / 0

Community Policy