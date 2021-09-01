Cancel
Lexington, KY

WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour continues new season tapings

By Erica Bivens
WTVQ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Folksinger Michael Johnathon’s WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour continues taping its new season of shows at Lexington’s Lyric Theatre in September. According to WoodSongs, Blues legend Bobby Rush will take the stage Sept. 20, singer-songwriter Carsie Blanton & folk singer-songwriter Joe Troop are set to perform Sept. 13, and five-time Grammy winner Victor Wooten founding member of Bela Fleck and the Flecktones is scheduled for Sept. 27.

