VELARY, an American aviation technology company, will unveil its 4-hour + flight Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) technology during the Commercial UAV Expo Americas from September 7-9 at the Mirage in Las Vegas. Among other use cases, the aircraft are designed to protect first responders and flight crews confronting increasingly severe wildfires; VELARY’s set of fully autonomous, versatile, and scalable solutions are designed to save lives and help Western states more effectively address the now annual ‘wildfire season’ by assessing and modeling wildfire risk, detecting ignitions early, conducting aerial surveillance for command, and providing logistical support to the fire line.