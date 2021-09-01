Cancel
Slideshow: 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards Finalists

By Gannon Burgett
Digital Photography Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards has announced the finalists for its 2021 competition, showcasing hilarious photos of a ‘laughing’ vine snake, a ‘waving’ dragonfly and a monkey that looks like he regrets not wearing groin protection. ‘The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards was co-founded in 2015 by professional photographers Paul Johnson-Hicks...

www.dpreview.com

#Wildlife Photography#Comedy#Wildlife Conservation#Gallery
