This Muscle Tee Is Totally Making Shoulder Pads Chic Again

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
Anna-Kaci Sleeveless Shoulder Pad Cotton T-Shirt. Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Retro styles can be totally cool, but there are some trends and fads we never want to come back. ‘80s hair can definitely stay in the past, as can wearing skirts over flare jeans. We definitely don’t want to deal with ultra-low-rise pants again or using a hot tool to make a star shape in our hair. Another one we don’t want to see is shoulder pads — or do we?

We certainly don’t want to bring back the whole linebacker look with shoulder pads that were multiple inches high, but just as how a skirt can be mini, midi or maxi, there can be different versions of shoulder pads as well. Not all of them need to reach the sky and be so obvious. When done right, they can be modern and fresh!

Get the Anna-Kaci Sleeveless Shoulder Pad Cotton T-Shirt starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

This top is like an elevated muscle tee. It has the crew neckline and the oversized armholes, but it’s the shoulder pads that bring it to the next level. There’s just enough padding integrated to add a little edgy structure, taking a simple, solid shirt and turning it into a fashion statement!

We also love this tee because it’s made of 90% cotton, so it’s soft, lightweight and breathable, and it has a relaxed but not baggy fit. It’s long enough to tuck into your bottoms, but it looks cool hanging outside of them too. Even better is that it’s currently available in four colors: white, black, khaki and green!

Get the Anna-Kaci Sleeveless Shoulder Pad Cotton T-Shirt starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Another awesome thing about this top is, like any solid tee, it can be teamed with just about anything — but because of the shoulder pad effect, you know your outfit is going to be automatically chic. We love the simple denim shorts and bootie look, but feel free to go another direction and pair it with some wide leg trousers too, or a faux-leather mini skirt.

What about trying it under a pair of overalls, or tucked into a pleated satin midi skirt? Go with skinny jeans and sneakers one day and switch to culottes and mules the next. Truly anything you can think of will almost definitely be a winning look with a top like this!

Get the Anna-Kaci Sleeveless Shoulder Pad Cotton T-Shirt starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Anna-Kaci here and see more tops, tees and blouses at Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

