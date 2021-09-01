Live Music Society Announces Third Round of Grants for Small Venues Nationwide

What might you miss if you don’t take a tour of “Portraiture from the Collection of Northwest Art” during your next visit to the Portland Art Museum (PAM)? Many clues to the minor histories of modern and contemporary art in the American Northwest––which might otherwise go undiscovered––are scattered throughout this tidy collection of artworks. The exhibition is curated by Grace Kook-Anderson, PAM’s Arlene and Harold Schnitzer Curator of Northwest Art, and Storm Tharp (b. 1970), a celebrated, Portland-based contemporary artist whose practice lays quiet siege to the conventions of portraiture and still-life painting. One of Tharp’s own portraits from the museum’s permanent collection is included in the exhibit: Einstein, 2007, confronts viewers with a bricolage of media, representational strategies, and signifiers, which break apart just as quickly as they cohere before our eyes.
