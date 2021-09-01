Cancel
Charities

Live Music Society Announces Third Round of Grants for Small Venues Nationwide

By Pete Mason
NYS Music
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive Music Society, a nonprofit philanthropic organization has announced a third round of grants to be awarded this fall to live music venues across the United States. These grants benefit small venues with a maximum sellable capacity of 300, and has supported venues including Bowery Electric, Caffe Lena and Levon Helm’s Barn, among others.

