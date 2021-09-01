Live Music Society Announces Third Round of Grants for Small Venues Nationwide

Due to ongoing pandemic conditions, Phoebe Bridgers has announced that she has decided to only play outdoor shows on her fall tour, precipitating venue changes in some cities and postponements in others. Altogether, the settings for about half of the dates on the tour have been changed. The singer-songwriter also said proof of vaccination will also now be required for entry into the fall concerts — except where prohibited by law, in which case ticket-holders can either show vaccine proof or a negative test result from the 48 hours leading up to the gig. The cities where indoor shows have been taken...