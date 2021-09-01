Cancel
Delaware State

The Weather Saving Washington: Crossing of the Delaware

By Ross Mummah
okcfox.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One of the most well-known stories that swelled the legendary status of General George Washington was his Christmas night crossing of the Delaware. After losing battle after battle and retreating through New Jersey and into Pennsylvania across the Delaware River, Washington’s Continental Army was in serious trouble. With low morale amongst his troops and many of his soldiers’ enlistments expiring at the end of the year, Washington needed to make a drastic and monumental move or else the American war effort would turn to shambles.

