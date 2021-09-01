How to transform your PC games by using air remotes

Woot is currently selling the 2nd-gen Fire TV Stick for $19.99 in new condition with free shipping for Amazon Prime members. This is the older Fire TV Stick, originally released in 2016, that has now been replaced by the more powerful new 3rd-gen Fire TV Stick. If you’re in the market for a new Firestick, I DO NOT recommend buying this, since you’re much better off waiting for the latest model to go on sale again, like during Black Friday this fall where it might match its Prime Day price of $22.99. So, why am I posting about this? Woot’s deal includes the Alexa Voice Remote that comes with TV controls. This sells for $29.99 on its own and pretty much never goes on sale. If your existing remote is showing its age, or you lost your remote and have been using the mobile remote app to control your Fire TV, buying this older Firestick is the cheapest way to get a new remote. Keep in mind that this remote is not compatible with 1st & 2nd-gen Fire TV boxes, the 1st-gen Fire TV Stick, or Fire TV Smart TVs.