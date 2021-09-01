Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

FOX Sports ‘MLB at Field of Dreams’ Broadcast Delivers Cinematic Viewer Experience with HDR 5G Live Drone Shots

uasweekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MLB at Field of Dreams Game broadcast, produced by FOX Sports, in collaboration with MLB, was nothing short of a cinematic masterpiece paying homage to the renowned classic movie from Universal Pictures and relaying the excitement of live sports. Watched by nearly six million viewers, the FOX Sports production team pulled out all the stops to create a unique experience for global audiences. LiveU and T-Mobile played an integral role in the live production, enabling the two aerial production drones to output High Dynamic Range (HDR) over T-Mobile’s 5G network using a single 5G SIM card in LiveU’s LU800 production-level field unit and a LiveU 5G modem.

uasweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports#Hdr#Fox News#Fox Sports#Hdr#Universal Pictures#T Mobile#Liveu S Lu800#The T Mobile 5g#Universal Studios#Ip#Frost Sullivan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This TV Provider, Prepare to Lose Your Favorite Channels Next Week

Both cable and satellite television can cost a pretty penny these days, causing many Americans to turn their back on TV providers and stick to streaming services in recent years. But cable and satellite's main selling point is that they offer hundreds of live television channels that streaming services do not, and that's still a draw for viewers willing to pay some hefty costs. Unfortunately, that perk is now at risk for certain subscribers. Read on to find out which television provider may be forced to drop over 100 channels next week.
NFLZDNet

How to stream NFL football in 2021

Looking ahead to the NFL 2021 season, I fear my Pittsburgh Steelers have a long, hard row to hoe. But, at least, with a lot of luck, we'll have a full season with minimal Covid-19 interruptions. Still, you'd be wise to stay home and watch your games by streaming them.
MLBPosted by
SlashGear

T-Mobile 5G drone will offer unique video coverage during live events

T-Mobile has teamed up with The Drone Racing League to launch a magenta-colored 5G racing drone. According to the Uncarrier, its new drone is one of the first racing models to feature 5G connectivity, enabling it to stream live video to the Internet. The drone will be leveraged as a tool to shoot unique perspectives during live events, with the MLB first in the pipeline.
Orlando, FLthefastmode.com

Fox TV Taps Synamedia’s ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Solution

Synamedia this week announced that Fox Television Stations has chosen its advanced technology solutions to support the rollout of its ATSC 3.0 deployment in the Orlando, Florida market. Together with partner Triveni Digital, Synamedia is helping enable Fox stations to launch new and better services, and generate new sources of...
MLBPosted by
SlashGear

Tubi teams with FOX to launch free live streaming sports channels

Fox’s free ad-supported video streaming platform Tubi TV plans to add new content for sports fans, giving cord-cutters and everyone else access to both live and on-demand content. The new offerings will be available to users in the United States and they will include content from notable leagues and associations, including the NFL, NASCAR, and MLB.
NFLPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Tubi Adds 10 Live Streaming Sports Channels Featuring NFL, MLB Programming

Tubi, the ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox, is adding 10 live streaming sports channels in partnership with Fox Sports that will feature NFL, MLB, NASCAR and Real Madrid programming, the company said on Tuesday. Collegiate sports from the Pac-12 and ACC conferences will also be available to stream. The NFL channel, which comes a few months after the league announced a new multiyear deal with Fox, will feature “near-to-live” content, highlights, replays of past games from NFL history and past seasons of the Emmy-winning series Hard Knocks. On the Real Madrid TV channel, soccer fans will get to watch two to three...
MLBsportspromedia.com

At Large | Sports must learn to play in the real world as well as their Field of Dreams

Turns out someone built it, and they did come. Life is not the movies, and neither is sport. It is worth remembering that to begin with. But back in the middle of August, just after this column took a brief high summer hiatus, the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees arrived in farmland in Dubuque County, Iowa. They were there to contest Major League Baseball’s (MLB) first Field of Dreams game, played next to the diamond etched out for the 1989 cinematic fantasy of the same name and kept alive as a museum and live music venue in the years since.
NFLCNET

DirecTV Stream vs. Hulu vs. Sling TV vs. YouTube TV vs. FuboTV vs. Philo: 100 channels compared

Deciding to cut the cable TV cord doesn't mean you have to give up your favorite channels. You can stream them live, including sports like the NFL and MLB, as well as live news from CNN, Fox News, MSNBC or your local TV station. One way to watch live shows without cable is to connect an antenna, but your channel selection will be relatively small. If you want more options you should check out a live TV streaming service. They deliver numerous familiar live channels, features like cloud DVRs and the ability to watch not only on TVs but also on phones, tablets and computers -- all with no cable box or contract required.
Video GamesAndroid Central

It's time game streaming is built with slow internet connections in mind

Cloud gaming is the future and will replace consoles. At least that's what services like Google Stadia want us to believe. Honestly, the idea of getting top-tier games without the need to purchase an expensive piece of hardware that can break and needs to be upgraded every few years sounds great. However, game streaming services don't matter if gigabit internet is required to play them.
MLBFast Company

MLB turned the ‘Field of Dreams’ set into a fan experience

Fast Company’s Mark Wilson gets a behind-the-scenes look at the MLB regulation field on the preserved set of ‘Field of Dreams,’ the hit 1989 film starring Kevin Costner. The field was the recent home to the first-ever MLB game played in the state of Iowa when the Yankees played the White Sox there this month.
Technologytvtechnology.com

Lyon Video Adds For-A Signal Processors To Mobile Production Unit

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Lyon Video has purchased 10 For-A FA-9600 multi-purpose signal processors with the high dynamic range (HDR) software option for use in mobile video production. Eight of the units will be installed in Lyon-14, a 53-foot expando OB truck being used to televise a 13-game NCAA Division I college football...
Footballsportspromedia.com

Barstool launches exclusive Sling TV channel

College Football Show, Pardon My Take and One Bite Pizza Reviews will all air on Sling. Barstool content to be available to users on US streaming service’s free tier. US subscription streaming service Sling TV has launched an exclusive Barstool Sports linear channel featuring a range of content from the Penn National-owned media brand.
Gamblingfrontofficesports.com

Sports Betting Surge Expected This NFL Season

Thursday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off a sports betting season unlike any in NFL history. The American Gaming Association estimates that a record 45.2 million Americans will bet on the upcoming NFL season, up 36% from last year. The AGA also found...
NFLAdWeek

Fox Sports to Start Super Bowl 57 Ad Sales 18 Months Ahead of Game

Super Bowl 56 won’t even be played for another six months, but Fox Sports is already getting ready to sell ad inventory for Super Bowl 57. Jason Lynch is TV Editor at Adweek, overseeing trends, technology, personalities and programming across broadcast, cable and streaming video.
NFLthestreamable.com

How to Watch the ‘Inside the NFL’ Season Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Paramount+ is now the new home of the critically-acclaimed Inside the NFL, the long-running Showtime Sports and CBS Sports studio show that covers every game, every week with trademark highlights from NFL Films, special in-depth features, and debate segments on the game’s hottest topics each week. First premiering in 1977, Inside the NFL will begin its 45th year in production. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.
MLBthestreamable.com

How to Watch the Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

It’s official: Cooperstown’s Class of 2020 will finally get their day. The National Baseball Hall of Fame will induct four individuals — Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons, and Larry Walker — into the Hall. MLB Network will have live coverage of the event beginning at 11 a.m. ET, with the ceremony beginning at 1:30 p.m. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
Video GamesGamasutra

Five Biggest Challenges of Developing Games for Smart TV's

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. It is a rare occasion for a completely new gaming platform to enter the market – one that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy