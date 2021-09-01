FOX Sports ‘MLB at Field of Dreams’ Broadcast Delivers Cinematic Viewer Experience with HDR 5G Live Drone Shots
The MLB at Field of Dreams Game broadcast, produced by FOX Sports, in collaboration with MLB, was nothing short of a cinematic masterpiece paying homage to the renowned classic movie from Universal Pictures and relaying the excitement of live sports. Watched by nearly six million viewers, the FOX Sports production team pulled out all the stops to create a unique experience for global audiences. LiveU and T-Mobile played an integral role in the live production, enabling the two aerial production drones to output High Dynamic Range (HDR) over T-Mobile’s 5G network using a single 5G SIM card in LiveU’s LU800 production-level field unit and a LiveU 5G modem.uasweekly.com
