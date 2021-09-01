Cancel
Beauty Bay’s Makeup Collaboration With Disney Colour Studio Is What Dreams Are Made Of

By Lucy Kenny
PopSugar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you're finished posing with the Pixar filter, don't feel like your foray into looking like a Disney animation has to end there. Online beauty retailer Beauty Bay just collaborated with Disney Colour Studio on a collection and every last piece is magical. The limited edition 12-piece collection takes colors...

Hair Care
Vogue Magazine

Lizzo Confirms the Logo Barrette Is This Year’s Must-Have Hair Accessory

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Lizzo is nothing if not a beauty queen. From opulent manicures to a chameleonic mane to exuberant showings of skin, the pop star has mastered the art of adorning (and celebrating) her physical form. Over the weekend, that manifested in the form of a contemporary crown built of twisted lengths and a branded barrette—a standout 2021 trend.
MoviesInside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
Designers & Collections

An Actual Bridgerton Shoe Collection Is Coming, Courtesy Of One Of The Coolest Footwear Brands

The first series of Bridgerton may have landed on Netflix back in December of last year but it seems the world's collective obsession with the show has not faltered. Firstly, we all started desperately searching for fashion and homeware that gave us Regency vibes and then, just recently, Hill House – purveyors of the infamous Nap Dress – even announced a collection of dresses made in collaboration with the show. Now? Well, now you can (almost) literally walk a mile in the shoes of Daphne Bridgerton herself.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Do My Job: Makeup Artist with Savi Beauty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lauren McDonald kicks off our new “Do My Job” franchise as she learns to be a make up artist! She is joined by Savi Sanders of Savi Beauty MUA, along with producers Macy Andrews and Emma Mondo. Which job should she do next? Email us your ideas!
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

What’s New at Disney World Hotels: Halloween Soap and 3 Hocus Pocus Cupcakes!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney World has plenty of fun hotels to choose from for your vacation. From the rustic vibes at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge to the modern decor at Disney’s Contemporary Resort,...
Makeup

Sam Visser Is Filtering Fashion Nostalgia and Aughts Excess into a Fresh Slant on Makeup

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The actor Hari Nef flashed across the Instagram feed on a weekend night in June, at the close of the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. In the photo, her lipstick gleams like a newly minted penny. Eye shadow in a shade of papaya turns up in deft, unexpected touches: tracing the inner rim of the socket and dotting the lower lash beneath the iris. There’s a feeling of archetypal elegance, but in a way that elides rule. Arresting is the word: pulling the brakes on the habitual scroll. You can tap for the credits, but the authorship is already clear to those who’ve seen Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, and Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira undergo similar transformations. This new-guard makeup is the work of Sam Visser.
Skin Care

Julia Haart on Her ‘Miracle’ Beauty Secret, Time Travel and Her Latest Entrepreneurial Venture: Skin Care

She’s a serial entrepreneur, the star of Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life, a skin-care junkie at heart and has time traveled 300 years into the future—she is Julia Haart. How can someone have all of this (and then some) on their resume and still be craving more? Haart says if she could get out of a constricting conservative Jewish community, she can do absolutely anything, and she most definitely has.
Apparel

This Popular Kids' Clothes Retailer Quietly Launched a Disney Princess Line with Dresses, Joggers, and More

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Once upon a time, there were two sets of clothing our kids wore: outfits for outside the house and costumes they wore to dress up as, say, Disney princesses at home. And when they tried to wear the latter category to school or a grocery store, we sometimes tried to talk them out of it. But mostly we shrugged and let them wear that cheap satin until it was in Cinderella-pre-Fairy-Godmother tatters. Now we have an even better option, though, because Janie and Jack is out with a collection of Disney Princess clothing that would suit real royalty, and LeBron James and wife Savannah's 6-year-old Zhuri James is among the many little girls ready to celebrate it.
Makeup

ColourPop Launched a Y2K Makeup Collection Inspired By a Few Throwback Beauty Trends

Today's beauty trends serve as a very blunt reminder of how often history tends to repeat itself. Butterfly clips are in style again, shiny lip glosses are making a comeback, and pastel eyeshadows are slowly being resurrected and considered socially acceptable again. With this in mind, it's no wonder ColourPop is launching an all-new collection inspired by '90s and early-2000s beauty trends that have recently made their way back into the mainstream.
Makeup
WWD

Iris Apfel Fêtes 100th Birthday With Makeup Collaboration

Soon-to-be centenarian Iris Apfel can now add a makeup line to her résumé. In celebration of the style personality’s 100th birthday on Aug. 29, she is collaborating with Edward Bess, eponymous brand founder, on a limited-edition makeup collection. Consisting of three products — a blush, a lipstick and an eye...
Hair Care

7 Ways to Wear '90s Hair Accessories Like A Fashion Girl

All things '90s are having a moment, and hair accessories are no exception. Velvet scrunchies, butterfly clips, and statement headbands are among the nostalgic items trending IRL and on social media. As a result, they're re-emerging as must-haves in beauty vanities, despite how much you may have loathed them back in the day (looking at you, comb headbands).

