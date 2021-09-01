Food Review: Blue Jay Bistro

After eight years, downtown French restaurant Loulay Kitchen and Bar from famed chef Thierry Rautureau has officially closed permanently. “Covid has been hard on a lot of us, and Loulay is no different,” Rautureau wrote in an August 9 announcement. “After been closed for over a year, we have decided to let it go. We are very sad to have come to this decision and really want to thank all of you for your support over the years. Many friendships and memories have been created and will not be forgotten.”