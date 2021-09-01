Spotify and Philips Hue Announce Partnership That Will Link Your Music to Your Lights
Spotify and Philips Hue have announced a partnership that will help users have a "unique lighting and music integration that links your Philips Hue to Spotify accounts." This should not really be anything new to the users. We have seen this feature in most lighting control software solutions such as NZXT Hue+, Razer Synapse, Corsair iCUE, but having the integration between Philips Hue and Spotify would make it all the better.wccftech.com
Comments / 0