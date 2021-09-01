Cancel
Spotify and Philips Hue Announce Partnership That Will Link Your Music to Your Lights

By Furqan Shahid
wccftech.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotify and Philips Hue have announced a partnership that will help users have a "unique lighting and music integration that links your Philips Hue to Spotify accounts." This should not really be anything new to the users. We have seen this feature in most lighting control software solutions such as NZXT Hue+, Razer Synapse, Corsair iCUE, but having the integration between Philips Hue and Spotify would make it all the better.

Comments / 0

#Software#Nzxt Hue#Razer Synapse#Corsair#Premium
Spotify
Technology
Electronics
Bluetooth
Music
Electronicswccftech.com

Samsung Labor Day Deals Are Live on Both Full Sun and Partial Sun “The Terrace” Outdoor 4K Smart TVs

Samsung announced its first outdoor 4K QLED TV and accompanying soundbar calling it "The Terrace" last year. This smart TV is designed to bring the indoor entertainment experience outdoors with the initial launch offering The Terrace for $4,999.99 and up. This price was for the 65" model, but as mentioned at the time there was also supposed to be a 55-inch variant.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The best smart lamps for your dorm room

Smart lighting — with its modes, color changes, voice commands, and more — is especially well-fitted to the dorm room. As you’re picking out your dorm tech, we suggest you find a smart lamp that you like, too. It can be the perfect addition to your desk, bed, or room as a whole. We can help you pick the right one.
Electronicsdjcity.com

First Look: SoundSwitch 2.3 With Philips Hue

SoundSwitch is a lighting software platform which allows DJs to sync their light show to Serato DJ Pro, Virtual DJ, and Engine OS, as well as other software via Ableton Link. The new 2.3 version takes things to a different level, thanks to the integration of Philips Hue smart lighting.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

iDevices Smart Wall Outlet connects to Wi-Fi and is compatible with HomeKit and Alexa

Turn any regular wall outlet into a connected one with the iDevices Smart Wall Outlet. This Wi-Fi-enabled accessory works with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant. That way, you can control your home appliances via simple voice command. Also, thanks to the individual outlet control, this smart home gadget lets you operate two appliances individually. So you can set your floor lamp and fan to follow different schedules. With this intelligent feature, you won’t need a central hub or gateway. You’ll also be happy to know that the design fits right into your home thanks to the standard size, color, and voltage. Moreover, with the iDevices app, you can track your energy efficiency, set schedules, automate your home with scenes, and do more from your tablet or smartphone. This cool gadget is your step towards a more convenient home.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Govee RGB Strip Light review: Great features without the high cost

Govee RGB Strip Light review: Great features without the high cost. Light strips add an element to décor that normal lights just can’t match. Think about how many home theater setups you’ve seen with ambient lighting on the back of the television, or a string of lights underneath a chair. Not many. The problem is that the best light strips, like the Philips Hue Lightstrip or the LIFX Z LED, are sometimes prohibitively expensive, reaching prices of as much as $70 or more.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Leviton's second-generation Decora Dimmer review: Wi-Fi connected HomeKit switches

Any smart home can benefit from great physical controls. The second-generation Leviton devices are just that, with reliable Wi-Fi connectivity, easy setup, and native support for Apple HomeKit. Leviton's new line of HomeKit-compatible devices was launched in March and included several different devices. There are in-wall switches, in-wall dimmers, smart...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Which smart lights should you use with Alexa?

We’ve talked before about how Alexa is one of the best voice assistants for smart homes, thanks to its broad compatibility with smart devices, which includes hundreds of brands and thousands of products. But that can also be a challenge when the time comes to pick the right product for your home.
Cell Phonesiotgadgets.com

Spotify Will Now Let You Download Music on Your Galaxy Watch 4

This feature has arrived on Apple Smartwatches, mobile, and even a smart TV. Now, Samsung will let you download music from Spotify via a software update to listen to music while on the go. Spotify first unveiled this feature at Google IO 2021 in May and will be rolling out...
TV ShowsPosted by
Trusted Reviews

LG has announced a new UI and free K-content coming to its smart TVs

LG is upgrading its free streaming service LG Channels with a new UI and more content, the company announced on August 10. LG Channels is set to expand from around 1600 channels to 1900 channels, depending on your region. This includes popular content from a wide range of categories including movies, sports, music, news and K-content from LG’s home of South Korea.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Philips Hue: Everything You Need To Know

Philips Hue is perhaps the most popular brand for smart lighting in the world right now. Part of this is because they were one of the first to adopt smart lighting, and they also make regular light bulbs so people trust them. But there’s still a lot that you need to know about Philips Hue. Like which smart assistants does it work with? Do you need a hub? and much more.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

You can now sync Spotify music with Hue lights from any device

Philips Hue smart lights can now link with your Spotify account, allowing you to make the smart lights change in sync with the music playing through any device. Though the Hue Sync for PC tool turns any audio into a light script, this new feature claims that it features deeper integration that offers a “unique immersive” experience. The new syncing also allows you to play Spotify music from any device and have it sync with your Philips Hue smart lights.
ElectronicsTechHive

Philips Hue smart bulbs can now sync with Spotify

Wish your Philips Hue lights could pulse along with your favorite Spotify playlists? Now they can, courtesy of a just-announced integration between Signify’s smart lighting brand and the streaming music giant. Besides showing off the new Spotify features during a virtual IFA presentation this week, Philips Hue also unveiled its...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Smart home lights guide 2021: Philips, Wemo, and more

Check out our smart home lights guide 2021 to enhance your home’s smart lighting setup. While your home probably already has a few smart lights, the gadgets below improve your existing setup. That’s because we’re covering not only smart lights but also controllers and modules that make using them even easier.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Philips Hue debuts brighter bulbs, multi-color gradient lamps & more

On Wednesday, Signify refreshed much of its Philips Hue portfolio with several new smart bulbs, new multi-color gradient lamps and new software features designed to push the boundaries of the smart home ecosystem. The 1,600 lumen bulb is noticeably larger than the existing 800 lumen bulbs that Hue offers. —...
ElectronicsThe Verge

Philips Hue bulbs are discounted in the lead up to Labor Day

The upcoming Labor Day holiday signals the end of summer and the ramp-up of everything from the school year to new gadget season. While you can expect to get plenty of Labor Day-related deals from us coming very shortly, Philips has gotten a bit of a head start with their “Summer of Hue” savings promo, so you’re not stuck with having a single shade of lighting after Labor Day.
Electronics9to5Mac

Philips Hue Spotify integration from today; new Hue lights too

A new Philips Hue Spotify integration has been announced, and is rolling out to the Hue app from today. This will sync your color lights to the music you’re playing on Spotify, either fully automatically or with some degree of manual control. Unlike third-party apps like Hue Disco, the integration...

