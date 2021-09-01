Cancel
Cell Phones

How to Use Conversation Mode to Translate Speech Live on iPhone & iPad

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraveling to a foreign country is a great experience for sure, but one of the downsides is being unable to communicate properly with someone who speaks a different language. Apple aims to address this problem with the Translate app, an excellent feature on iPhone and iPad, that, as the name implies, allows you to translate languages. Conversation Mode is even better, in that it allows for live language translation while people are speaking, all using iPhone.

#Iphone App#Language Translation#Google Translate
Cell Phones
Best Life

If You Use This Popular Phone, You Could Lose All Your Photos Next Month

Whether you got it two weeks ago or two years ago, your phone likely holds hundreds if not thousands of photos from before its time. After all, around 85 percent of all photos are now taken on our phones, according to InfoTrends. From pictures of summer vacations with friends to portraits of past holidays with loved ones, your photos are probably some of your most treasured possessions. But if you're someone who leaves these precious memories stored solely on your phone, you could soon be in trouble. One of the biggest phone companies out there is changing the way its data is stored and that could mean your photos will be permanently deleted at the end of next month. Read on to find out if you need to back up your pictures now or risk losing them.
Internet

Google Will Let Minors Remove Their Images From Search

The internet is hardly a safe place for kids, but Google announced that it intends to help make things a bit safer for minors by allowing children or their family members to request that images of them be removed from Google search. Removing Childrens’ Images From Search. Google search is...
Internet

How to set a disappearing message timer for all your chats in Signal

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. Ephemeral messages are now a core part of popular messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Signal. The latter has had the functionality for a while, and lets you set different timers for messages too.
Technology

How to check if your password is compromised on iPhone and iPad

Data leaks are a nasty way for hackers to expose and sell your private information and, unfortunately, password leaks happen more often than not. Fortunately, Apple set up a cybersecurity feature to notify iPhone and iPad users when their login credentials for apps and platforms have appeared in a data leak.
Cell Phones

Your iPhone can stop apps from tracking you. Here's how to get started in iOS 14

If you've spent any time shopping online, you're probably familiar with the creepy feeling that arises when you click on a pair of shoes and find an ad for that very pair follows you on every site and app you visit for the next week. A new feature on your iPhone in iOS 14.5 and later updates aims to keep your online life more private by giving you the option to turn off ad tracking within apps you use. (You can also check out all the new features in the latest iOS 14.7, and what we're expecting in the upcoming iOS 15 release.)
Cell Phones

WhatsApp to make controversial privacy policy optional

WhatsApp introduced its controversial policy update earlier this year. The new policy would mandate users to share their data with Facebook when a user messages a WhatsApp Business account. Those who failed to accept the new changes meant losing major features of the app. WhatsApp would limit you from messaging if you didn’t accept the changes in time, and then keep sending you reminders every single day. However, after a lot of backlash and retaliation, WhatsApp is making its new privacy policy optional — nearly nine months after introducing it.
Cell Phones

How to Edit AutoFill Info on iPhone & iPad

Need to change the autofill information that’s used in Safari to quickly log in, fill in address data, and make payments? Editing autofill info is easy to do on an iPhone and iPad. There are different kinds of autofill information that are stored by Safari. These include contact information like...
Cell Phones
Tom's Guide

How to send disappearing photos and videos in WhatsApp

Knowing how to send disappearing photos and videos in WhatsApp will give you an advantage over your chat buddies. WhatsApp recently rolled out a new Snapchat-like feature called View Once, which lets you exchange media that is later automatically deleted from all chat logs. To put this feature to use, you have to tap the "View Once" icon each time you're sharing a photo or a video while using WhatsApp.
Cell Phones
GeekyGadgets

iOS 15 to bring more new features to the iPhone (Video)

Earlier today we saw a new video of iOS 15 beta 4 and now we have another video which gives us another look at some more new features that are coming to the iPhone. Apple recently confirmed some new features that would be headed with iOS 15, including the CSAM update for their iCloud photo library. There will also be some other new features which can be seen in the video below from Zollotech.
Cell Phones

Android Camera Switches allows you to control phone with your face

The Android OS will only continue to improve as a lot of developers are working on new features and updates. Advancements in security and privacy can be expected. It’s about time The Android development team really needs to get more serious about many areas. Android is the most popular mobile platform in the world. That won’t change anytime soon as more Android phones are being sold each day. Good thing there is the Android Accessibility Suite that now features an Accessibility API that lets you control your devices.
Cell Phones

How to Customize Control Center on Your iPhone and iPad

Even though Control Center has been part of iOS for years, a lot of people don’t know that it’s customizable. Watch our video to learn how to include just the items you want in Control Center on your iPhone and iPad. Check It Out: How to Customize Control Center on...
Technology

How to Set Up an Apple Recovery Key on Your iPhone, iPad, or Mac

One of the benefits of Apple devices is that they allow for such watertight security. But you can actually add extra security to your devices by setting up a recovery key. If you've been wondering what a recovery key is and how to set one up, you've come to the right place.
Cell Phones

Beta Android accessibility feature uses facial expressions to control your phone

Google is developing a new accessibility feature for Android that lets you control a phone using facial expressions like a smile or raised eyebrows, XDA Developers reports. The “Camera Switch” feature has arrived with version 12 of Android’s Accessibility Suite app, released alongside Android 12’s fourth beta. The new version of the app isn’t available via Google Play just yet, XDA reports, but there’s an APK to sideload if you want to give it a try.
Cell Phones

How to Refresh Location in Find My on iPhone or iPad

If you use Find My with iPhone to keep track of location of friends, family, items, or Apple devices, you may be wondering how you can refresh the location when you’re looking at the Find My map. Refreshing the Find My location can be necessary for many reasons, for example...
Cell Phones

How to keep your photos private on iPhone and iPad

Apple features a privacy setting on iPhone and iPad that lets users hide their personal photos and videos from prying eyes, but there are a few extra steps to make sure no one stumbles across files you'd prefer to keep to yourself. Whether it's an embarrassing photo of you having...

