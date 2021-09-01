32 Years Ago: Motley Crue Release ‘Dr. Feelgood’
Five albums into their career, Mötley Crüe were unapologetically obsessed with crafting the kind of sticky, sleazy hard rock that defined MTV hair metal and hooked the masses like steaming bowls of salty buttered popcorn. Dr. Feelgood, which came out Sept. 1, 1989, was basically the Crüe’s take on Aerosmith-style stadium rock. The album, which was performed with inexhaustible energy and brimmed over with giant-sized hooks, even featured Aerosmith vocalist Steven Tyler in “Sticky Sweet” and the intro to “Slice of Your Pie.”wpdh.com
