Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

32 Years Ago: Motley Crue Release ‘Dr. Feelgood’

By Jon Wiederhorn
Posted by 
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Five albums into their career, Mötley Crüe were unapologetically obsessed with crafting the kind of sticky, sleazy hard rock that defined MTV hair metal and hooked the masses like steaming bowls of salty buttered popcorn. Dr. Feelgood, which came out Sept. 1, 1989, was basically the Crüe’s take on Aerosmith-style stadium rock. The album, which was performed with inexhaustible energy and brimmed over with giant-sized hooks, even featured Aerosmith vocalist Steven Tyler in “Sticky Sweet” and the intro to “Slice of Your Pie.”

wpdh.com

Comments / 0

101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Adams
Person
Nikki Sixx
Person
Scott Ian
Person
Al Jourgensen
Person
Robin Zander
Person
Steven Tyler
Person
Jack Blades
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Hard Rock#American Rock#Mtv#Aerosmith#M Tley#Elektra#Theatre Of Pain And Girls#Trick#Skid Row#Living Colour#Agnostic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Public Health963kklz.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
CelebritiesBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GENE SIMMONS Apologizes To DAVID LEE ROTH: 'I Am Ashamed That I Hurt His Feelings'

Gene Simmons has apologized to David Lee Roth for implying in a recent interview that the VAN HALEN frontman was past his prime. Roth performed as the opening act for the February/March 2020 North American leg of KISS's farewell tour, but is not making any appearances on the rescheduled KISS shows which kicked off on August 18 in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Simmons explained Roth's absence from the trek by telling Rolling Stone: "[Roth] took being a frontman way beyond anything. And then, I don't know what happened to him … something. And you get modern-day Dave. I prefer to remember Elvis Presley in his prime. Sneering lips, back in Memphis, you know, doing all that. I don't want to think of bloated naked Elvis on the bathroom floor."
Musicthebrag.com

Paul Stanley admits he was ‘disappointed’ with how classic KISS song turned out

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has revealed he considered it “disappointing” how the group’s staple song ‘Strutter’ turned out when it was first released in 1974. During a conversation with Classic Rock, Stanley revealed how the track made its way onto the band’s self-titled debut album. “With ‘Strutter,’ I was trying...
Musicsocietyofrock.com

David Lee Roth Declines Going On Motley Crue Tour

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx revealed that the band offered David Lee Roth the support slot during their highly anticipated stadium tour with Def Leppard. But according to Sixx, Roth had a rule about which acts he will open for. When...
Musicmyq105.com

Nikki Sixx on Why David Lee Roth Turned Down Spot on ‘Stadium Tour’

The Stadium Tour, even though it’s been rescheduled multiple times due to the ongoing pandemic, is still one of the most highly-anticipated tours. The lineup is already stacked with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, but it almost featured David Lee Roth. Nikki Sixx mentioned...
Musicwfav951.com

Nikki Sixx ‘So Happy’ Motley Crue Opted Out Of Touring This Year

Motley Crue was supposed to hit the road with Def Leppard on The Stadium Tour last summer, but it got pushed to this summer and ultimately until next year, and Nikki Sixx says they made the right choice. In an Instagram post from Tuesday (August 17th) night Sixx wrote, “I'm so happy we decided to not tour during this pandemic… …. 100%”. He captioned it, “Not a hard decision to make when so many people's lives are at risk. I MISS IT 'REALLY' BAD AND CAN'T WAIT TO HIT THE ROAD IN 2022 . . .” The Stadium Tour will be Motley Crue's first live dates since their farewell tour in 2014 and 2015.
MusicPeople

Joe Perry Says Aerosmith Considered Replacing Steven Tyler with Sammy Hagar: 'Every Band Has Ups and Downs'

Aerosmith almost looked (and sounded) completely different, according to Joe Perry. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, the band's guitarist said Sammy Hagar was once considered to replace its original singer Steven Tyler. "It was really another one of those times, you don't keep a band together without a lot of bumps ... You know every band has its ups and downs," Perry said.
Musicloudersound.com

Axl Rose's chaotic time-keeping produced great rock'n'roll, says Matt Sorum

Guns N' Roses were famously, frustratingly and frequently late onstage during the Use Your Illusion tour, but then-drummer Matt Sorum thinks there was an upside the Axl Rose's tardy behaviour. Interviewed by Billboard to mark the upcoming publication of his memoir, Double Talkin’ Jive: True Rock ‘n’ Roll Stories From...
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY: COVID-19 'Kicked My Ass'

Paul Stanley says that his battle with COVID-19 is over. The KISS frontman tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus last week, forcing the postponement of at least three KISS shows. Yesterday evening (Monday, August 30), Paul took to his Twitter to write: "My COVID symptoms were...
Musicvhnd.com

THIS DAY IN 1984: Van Halen Performs At ‘Monsters of Rock’ Festival, Castle Donington [AUDIO, VIDEO & PHOTOS]

On this day in rock history, Van Halen performed for 65,000 sweaty heavy metal fans at the “Monsters of Rock” Festival at Donington Park in Castle, Donington, Leicestershire, England. This show was the first “Monsters of Rock” show out of five the band played to wrap up the 1984 tour. This was also Van Halen’s first U.K. appearance since 1980. The bill for this day included Mötley Crüe, Y&T, Accept, Gary Moore, Ozzy Osborne, Van Halen, and AC/DC. This Van Halen show was professionally filmed and the performance of “Hot for Teacher” was used by European MTV.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Original WHITESNAKE Bassist NEIL MURRAY Isn't On 'The Same Wavelength' As 'Multi-Millionaire' DAVID COVERDALE

Neil Murray, a founding member of WHITESNAKE who played bass on one of the best-selling hard rock albums of all time, the band's self-titled 1987 effort, was asked in a new interview with Rolling Stone when the last time was that he spoke to WHITESNAKE leader David Coverdale. He responded: "Probably a few months ago. I didn't speak to him for many, many years. I went to see WHITESNAKE a few times when I wasn't in the band. and he'd even say onstage, 'Oh, I hear Neil Murray is in the audience. I hope he's going to come backstage afterwards.' And I wouldn't do that simply because there would be such a difference between their level of success and what I was doing at the time, which would be virtually nothing or something very obscure. I'd just be very uncomfortable.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Van Halen: The Eruption and the Aftershock tells the story of the band with input from Black Sabbath, Pantera and Alice in Chains

Backbeat Books has announced it will publish Van Halen: The Eruption And The Aftershock this October. The new 264-page biography from music journalist and author Michael Christopher features exclusive interviews with members of Pantera, Black Sabbath, Alice In Chains, Velvet Revolver and Ratt. There are also previously unpublished interviews with...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page: Band Refused ‘Miserable’ Requests to Make Past Docs Because They Weren’t About the Music

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page didn’t hold back in detailing why the band has refused to participate in a single documentary until now. Bernard MacMahon’s “Becoming Led Zeppelin” premieres at the Venice Film Festival Saturday afternoon, and tickets for all 12 press and public screenings of the film have sold out — easily making it one of the most sought-after movies at the fest. Part of the film’s appeal is its rarity, given the band has never taken part in a film apart from “The Song Remains the Same” (1976), which was more of a concert movie. Page, the only band member...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

ANTHRAX's JOEY BELLADONNA: Touring With IRON MAIDEN Was 'Amazing'

In a brand new interview with Talk Radio Europe's Giles Brown, ANTHRAX singer Joey Belladonna spoke about what it was like to tour the world with legendary heavy metal acts like DIO, OZZY OSBOURNE and IRON MAIDEN. "[Ronnie James Dio is] from a town] an hour and a half from...
MusicAceShowbiz

Robert Plant Finds Questions About Led Zeppelin Reunion 'Very Charming'

The former leader of the 'Stairway to Heaven' band rules out possibility of getting back together with his bandmates but he found questions about their reunion 'very charming.'. AceShowbiz - Robert Plant has accepted that questions about Led zeppelin reuniting will never end. The singer - who rose to fame...
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Guns N’ Roses + Dave Grohl Performance Cut Off Due to Bottle Rock Curfew

It's the kind of collaboration that could be the big takeaway from your festival weekend, but fans only got a little taste of Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl joining Guns N' Roses on "Paradise City" before the power got cut. The unfortunate incident occurred during GN'R's set at Bottle Rock Saturday (Sept. 4) night, falling victim to Napa Valley's strict 10PM curfew.

Comments / 0

Community Policy