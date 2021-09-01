Cancel
Connecticut State

The Beautiful Water Lantern Festival Is Coming Soon To Connecticut

By Lisa Sammons
If you’ve never been to a water lantern festival, it is a truly magical experience. These festivals takes place all across the country through the late summer and early fall. This year’s water lantern festival will be held at Mill Pond Park in Newington, Connecticut, in late September . The festival features hundreds of beautiful water lanterns released into the pond for display . There will also be food trucks, live music, and vendors.

The lanterns are gorgeous as they float across the water. Many write messages in remembrance of loved ones who have passed away and use this as an opportunity to celebrate and mourn lives lost.

RamaKrishna boggavarapu/Google Maps

In many south Asian cultures, water lanterns are believed to be a guiding spirit for souls. Water lanterns have been an important aspect of Chinese culture for over 2,500 years. They are used to worship the gods and celebrate important events.

Water Lantern Festival

At the conclusion of the event, the lanterns are cleaned out of the lake, along with any trash that is found. Each lantern is made of rice paper and eco-friendly wood so that it doesn't harm the environment.

Hartford Water Lantern Festival
The lights are LED bulbs that are reused in future events.

Ticket holders receive a lantern and marker to write their own personal message. Some people bring in their own markers so they can have multi-colored inscriptions.

Hartford Water Lantern Festival

This is a great activity for the whole family. Children will be delighted by the sight of the magical floating lights soaring across the water.

Water Lantern Festival/Facebook

Many people choose to write inspiring messages of hope and peace on their lanterns. The world can be a chaotic place, and there's nothing like the symbolic act of releasing love-filled messages into the lake.

Water Lantern Festival/Facebook

For more information about the upcoming Water Lantern Festival in Connecticut, visit the official website . You can also purchase tickets online.

The post The Beautiful Water Lantern Festival Is Coming Soon To Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State .

