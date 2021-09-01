Renaissance Forever: Harlem's Fashion Row Announces 14th Annual Fashion Show & Style Awards

In my personal opinion, jacket weather is the best time to get dressed. You aren't restricted to overbearing coats and puffers, but you have the capability to layer without overheating. And that's what transitional dressing is all about, the ability to put on and take off layers as the temperature fluctuates throughout the day. The key piece here: jackets. Less bulky than a coat but slightly warmer than a simple long-sleeve top, the jacket is a stylish add-on that's not only practical but can elevate any look style-wise. Trench coats, denim jackets, leather moto styles, quilted versions, blazers—the options are prolific. In case you needed a few ideas in terms of styling, we've recreated three jacket-based ensembles for you to shop below.