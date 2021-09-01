Cole Cubelic points to what Bo Nix needs to do to have a firm grasp on QB job
When Auburn takes the field against Akron on Saturday, much of the focus will be on quarterback Bo Nix and how he performs in the first game of the Bryan Harsin regime. The 6-3, 214-pound junior has been a polarizing figure in his two years with the Tigers. He has shown signs of being a game-changing quarterback during his career, but he’s also been prone to plenty of mistakes, both physical and mental.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
