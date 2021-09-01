Cole Cubelic points to what Bo Nix needs to do to have a firm grasp on QB job

In his two years as the Auburn starter, the former 5-star has not lived up to expectations, especially after a solid freshman year. The talented Quarterback took a step back in 2020, and that could be for many reasons. That being said, his growth may have been stunted by the poor offensive scheme of Coach Gus Malzahn. Nix has really been handcuffed by the repetitive tunnel screens and basic RPOs that are easy to game plan against. Malzahn never really opened up the offense, even with 2019 fourth round pick Jarrett Stidham, a two year starter. Now that Malzahn has been dismissed, Auburn found with a new head coach, Bryan Harsin.