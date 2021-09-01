Cancel
College Sports

BYU football inks extension with head coach Kalani Sitake until 2025

By Jackson Payne
BYU Newsnet
 6 days ago

BYU agreed to a two-year contract extension with football head coach Kalani Sitake on Tuesday, keeping him at the helm of the program through the 2025 season. This is Sitake’s second extension with the Cougars, having signed for three more seasons following the 2019 campaign. Since taking over for Bronco Mendenhall before the 2016 season, Sitake has gone 38-26 with three bowl wins and marquee victories over teams such as Wisconsin, USC and Boise State, along with a top-10 national ranking in 2020.

Provo, UTkjzz.com

BYU signs Kalani Sitake to contract extension through 2025 season

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Kalani Sitake signed a contract that will keep him as BYU Football's head football coach through the 2025 season. “We are happy to sign Kalani to an extension that keeps him connected to BYU for years to come,” said Tom Holmoe, the school's director of athletics. “This is about setting our student-athletes up for success. Kalani’s culture of love and learning has created an incredible environment for his student-athletes and Cougar Nation that we are all inspired by.”
NFLkslsports.com

How BYU Quarterbacks Have Fared Under Kalani Sitake

PROVO, Utah – The success of BYU quarterbacks typically determines the success of a Cougar football team in a given year. BYU fans everywhere are hoping the successor to Zach Wilson is ready to continue building off the success of last season. Redshirt Sophomore Jaren Hall will get his first opening week start Saturday night against Arizona.
Provo, UTmidutahradio.com

Kalani Sitake Receives Contract Extension Tuesday

PROVO, Utah-Tuesday, BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe annnounced a contract extension for head football coach Kalani Sitake. Sitake, who is 38-26 (.594) in his sixth season at the helm of the Cougars’ program, received an extension through the 2025 season. Sitake led the Cougars to an 11-1 record in...
