BYU football inks extension with head coach Kalani Sitake until 2025

BYU agreed to a two-year contract extension with football head coach Kalani Sitake on Tuesday, keeping him at the helm of the program through the 2025 season. This is Sitake’s second extension with the Cougars, having signed for three more seasons following the 2019 campaign. Since taking over for Bronco Mendenhall before the 2016 season, Sitake has gone 38-26 with three bowl wins and marquee victories over teams such as Wisconsin, USC and Boise State, along with a top-10 national ranking in 2020.