Some kids might be virtually learning these days, but on snow days, everyone in the family is going to be home and looking for the perfect social distancing-friendly activity to keep them occupied. And these days, the adults may have just as much fun as the kids sliding down a big hill. You might prefer to whip around in pro sleds or toboggans designed for speed, while others like to sit on slippery saucers or on fun, Instagram-worthy tubes with whimsical designs. Whatever your preference, gather the kids or some friends, and get in on the winter fun with one of these snow sleds.