The best part of my job as an MP is being able to lend your ear and voice to cases that your constituents bring to you.It ranges from everything from cracked paving slabs to homelessness. It’s often heartening and hopeful as well as bureaucratic and maddening.My team are experts in housing, welfare, asylum, local services, schools, uniforms, foreign consular communications, trees, slabs and bins. But nothing could have prepared us for the last two weeks since US and UK forces announced that they were leaving Afghanistan. It would be rich of me to talk about the emotional toll on...