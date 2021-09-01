Cancel
Charlotte, NC

9PM: In The Dark “Excess Baggage”

Cover picture for the articleFelix decides to take matters into his own hands when Murphy starts to lose control on a new episode of In The Dark at 9PM Wednesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. About In The Dark:. In three seasons, Murphy Mason has gone from a...

Charlotte, NC

9PM: Supergirl “Welcome Back, Kara!”

As Supergirl and Zor-El make their return to National City, they are determined to keep the Phantom Zone behind them and enjoy being superheroes together at 9PM Tuesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. About Supergirl:. Supergirl is an action-adventure drama based on the character...
Charlotte, NC

9PM: In The Dark “Power Trip”

Things get awkward when Murphy and her friends ride out the storm together on a new episode of In The Dark at 9PM Wednesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. About In The Dark:. In three seasons, Murphy Mason has gone from a lazy receptionist...
Charlotte, NC

9PM: The Outpost “The Power Of The Masters”

Talon and Luna recruit an old friend to help them find an ancient key on a new episode of The Outpost at 9PM Thursday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Talon, the lone survivor of the Blackbloods, sets off to track her family’s killers, and discovers her supernatural powers, which she must learn to harness.
Charlotte, NC

9PM: Dynasty “The British Are Coming”

Blake makes a life changing announcement, in more than one way on a new episode of Dynasty at 9PM Friday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. DYNASTY is back, which means the knives are out and so is the Carrington family backstabbing. After somehow surviving her bachelorette party in the third season finale, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) just wants to get married to Liam (Adam Huber) and have a nice, calm life. Those aren’t two words usually associated with Carringtons, and they won’t be this season either as the happy couple faces their biggest challenges yet. Danger and temptation are as abundant as champagne and diamonds!
Charlotte, NC

9PM: Supergirl “Dream Weaver”

Kelly meets Joey, a young orphaned alien boy, who is acting out in foster care because he fears there is something wrong with his brother Orlando, who is incarcerated in a new episode of Supergirl at 9PM Tuesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. About Supergirl:. Supergirl is an action-adventure drama based...
Charlotte, NC

9PM: The Republic Of Sarah “Two Imposters”

When Danny shares good news about Greylock’s finances, Sarah winds up in a debate that traps her between her two closest friends at 9PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. About The Republic of Sarah:. The bucolic tranquility of Greylock, New Hampshire is upended...
Charlotte, NC

8PM: Coroner “Spirits”

Jenny and Donovan investigate a mysterious death in a haunted house on a new episode of Coroner at 8PM Thursday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch season 3 trailer on YouTube. About Coroner:. CORONER season three returns to Toronto where coroner Jenny Cooper must move past her trauma and...
Charlotte, NC

8PM: Burden Of Truth “The Homecoming”

With the return of her client’s missing daughter, Joanna sees an opportunity to restart the case against the Mine on a new episode of Burden of Truth at 8PM Friday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch season trailer on YouTube. About Burden of Truth:. BURDEN OF TRUTH is a...
Charlotte, NC

8PM: DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow “The Fungus Amongus”

When Sara realizes Bishop’s plan, Ava convinces Sara to allow the Legends to make exception to the rules to help fight back on the season finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at 8PM Sunday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. About DC’s Legends of Tomorrow:
Charlotte, NC

9PM: The Republic Of Sarah “The Last Rabbit”

Sarah is offered the chance for Greylock to receive international recognition, but at a great personal cost and turns to Grover for support…on the season finale of The Republic of Sarah at 9PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. About The Republic of Sarah:
Charlotte, NC

9PM: Supergirl “Still I Rise”

Supergirl intervenes when a building in the Heights that was set aside for low income housing is suddenly at risk to be sold to a major corporation on 9PM Tuesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. About Supergirl:. Supergirl is an action-adventure drama based on the character from DC, Kara Zor-El, Superman’s...
Charlotte, NC

8PM: DC’s Stargirl “Summer School: Chapter Five”

As Pat and Courtney clash over their next steps in their search for Eclipso, ominous weather conditions in Blue Valley hint that he may be near… on a new episode of DC’s Stargirl at 8PM Tuesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. About DC’s Stargirl:
TV Series

In the Dark season 3 episode 9 spoilers: Is Murphy falling apart?

As we prepare for In the Dark season 3 episode 9 on The CW next week, can we all agree that Murphy’s gone through it? Just this year alone she’s been on the run, found herself alone, and now is in a place where it feels like the walls are closing in around her? This is a really hard spot for her to be, and we wish we could say that things were going to get easier in the near future.
Celebrities

Tori Spelling looks unrecognizable during night out

Actress Tori Spelling looked unrecognizable while celebrating the wrap of MTV’s “Messyness” with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, her hairstylist Laura Rugetti and other friends on Thursday night. The night on the town came after Spelling, 48, posted an image to Instagram of her sitting next to the 33-year-old “Jersey Shore” star...
TV & Videos

Eric Reunites Quinn And Carter With His Blessing

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Eric Forrester (John McCook) pretended to be asleep to avoid sleeping with his wife. There are a lot of theories circulating social media, everything from man problems to Eric only reconciling out of loneliness. However, clues were dropped during that episode. Eric knows that he’s already lost Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer).

