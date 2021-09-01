Cancel
‘No current plans’ for Piers Morgan to return to GMB despite Ofcom ruling

Cover picture for the articleThe presenter’s remarks about the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey did not breach the broadcasting code, the watchdog said. ITV has no current plans to invite Piers Morgan back to Good Morning Britain, the PA news agency understands. The journalist and television presenter had questioned whether he could...

Piers Morgan Scores A Major Win Against Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan: 1, Meghan Markle: 0? As reported by Daily Mail, Morgan may have finally settled the score on his long, drawn-out and exhausting feud with Meghan. As you may recall, the longtime bad blood between the two former pals (though even the extent of their friendship is debatable) kicked into high gear when Morgan launched into an on-air tirade against the Duchess of Sussex accusing her of being a liar — even when it came to her claims of suicidal thoughts and experiencing racism at the hands of the British royal family. "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says. I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report," he famously declared during a now viral episode of "Good Morning Britain."
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Inside Piers Morgan's Latest Twitter Rant About Harry And Meghan

Piers Morgan has been one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's toughest critics. The journalist, whose opinion often causes controversy, has been very outspoken about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and really went hard on them following their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7. Morgan has long-maintained that he feels that Meghan has lied about her experiences with the royal family, and he hasn't been shy about sharing his take. "I don't believe a word she says...I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report," Morgan said on an episode of ITV's "Good Morning Britain," according to Vanity Fair.
Books & LiteratureHello Magazine

Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden reveals life has been 'challenging' since shock exit

In a strange turn of events, Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden appeared on Thursday's Good Morning Britain where she joined Susanna Reid to talk about her new novel, Pay Day. The journalist, who has been married to the former GMB star since 2010, was on the show to talk about her book - but the conversation immediately focused on her husband, who famously stormed off the set in March over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex.
CelebritiesVulture

Piers Morgan Will Face No Consequences for His Meghan Markle Tantrum on Good Morning Britain

British media regulator Ofcom has rejected the record 58,000 complaints filed against Piers Morgan’s callous criticism of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, per the BBC. The Duchess herself filed complaints with the regulator and ITV, who has cleared Morgan for his comments following the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. Ofcom said censoring his views would be a “chilling restriction” on free speech, but noted his “apparent disregard” for the seriousness of suicide, legitimizing his consistent use of platform to level racist and misogynistic harassment toward Meghan Markle (he does all that and more in his Daily Mail column alone). Ofcom also reported that co-hosts Susanna Reid and Chris Ship “provided adequate protection to viewers from potentially harmful and highly offensive statements about mental health and suicide.” Surely babysitting Piers Morgan is not in their job descriptions. The ruling added: “While we acknowledged that Mr. Morgan’s questions about the nature of racism had the potential to be highly offensive to some viewers, the conversations about race and racism in this programme provided open debate on the issues raised by the interview.”
CelebritiesPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

UK regulator clears Piers Morgan over comments on Meghan

LONDON — (AP) — Britain’s media regulator on Wednesday cleared TV personality and journalist Piers Morgan of any violations for making comments about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, that drew more than 50,000 viewer complaints, the largest number ever received by the watchdog agency. The Office of Communications, known as...
CelebritiesShropshire Star

Piers Morgan says job offers have ‘accelerated’ after Ofcom ruling

The television presenter left Good Morning Britain earlier this year in a dispute over his comments about the Duchess of Sussex. Piers Morgan said the number of job offers he has received “accelerated” after his comments about the Duchess of Sussex were found not to have breached the broadcasting code.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Piers Morgan Return Rejected By ITV

British royal family news shows that despite being in the ratings toilet since firing Piers Morgan, ITV’s Good Morning Britain has no intention of hiring him back now that he’s been cleared of offending Meghan Markle. What is all the fuss about? Show host Morgan said on air that he...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Piers Morgan gloats after Ofcom ruling as he claims he might ‘storm back in’ to Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan has been celebrating, with a relentless barrage of tweets, after ITV was cleared by Ofcom over his comments about Meghan Markle on Good Morning Britain.The presenter attracted widespread criticism in March for remarks he made following Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.Morgan said he “didn’t believe a word” the duchess said about struggling with suicidal thoughts and disputed her account of allegedly experiencing racism during her time as a senior royal.His on-air outburst prompted a record number of 57,121 Ofcom complaints – the highest number in the TV regulator’s history – and led to his exit...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Piers Morgan asks ‘Do I get my job back?’ after Ofcom rules GMB did not breach broadcasting code

Piers Morgan has responded after Good Morning Britain was cleared of violating broadcasting code of conduct by oversight body Ofcom.The presenter left his position as host of the popular ITV talk show in March, following an uproar over comments he made about Meghan Markle.Morgan attracted nearly 60,000 complaints for his remarks about Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.In the interview, Meghan revealed she previously had suicidal thoughts due to the abuse she had received when joining the royal family. Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Morgan said: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle....
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Piers Morgan Reacts To Ofcom's Ruling On His Meghan Markle Comments

Piers Morgan has questioned if he will get his job at “Good Morning Britain” back, in light of Ofcom’s ruling that he did not break broadcasting rules by airing his controversial views on Meghan Markle earlier this year. The presenter exited the ITV breakfast show in March after he cast...

