‘No current plans’ for Piers Morgan to return to GMB despite Ofcom ruling

British media regulator Ofcom has rejected the record 58,000 complaints filed against Piers Morgan’s callous criticism of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, per the BBC. The Duchess herself filed complaints with the regulator and ITV, who has cleared Morgan for his comments following the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. Ofcom said censoring his views would be a “chilling restriction” on free speech, but noted his “apparent disregard” for the seriousness of suicide, legitimizing his consistent use of platform to level racist and misogynistic harassment toward Meghan Markle (he does all that and more in his Daily Mail column alone). Ofcom also reported that co-hosts Susanna Reid and Chris Ship “provided adequate protection to viewers from potentially harmful and highly offensive statements about mental health and suicide.” Surely babysitting Piers Morgan is not in their job descriptions. The ruling added: “While we acknowledged that Mr. Morgan’s questions about the nature of racism had the potential to be highly offensive to some viewers, the conversations about race and racism in this programme provided open debate on the issues raised by the interview.”