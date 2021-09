HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno Valley Middle School in Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 is mandating masks for its students as of Tuesday. "We're looking at each building," said Superintendent Curtis Nightingale. "We're determining based on the number of quarantines we have in that building, whether or not we need to go to masks mandatorily in that building. Our main issue isn't really positive cases. Our issue really is the quarantines."