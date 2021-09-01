Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lansing, MI

Legislature seeks to limit Whitmer's use of alert system

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press
nbc25news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature want to limit Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's ability to send statewide emergency alerts to wireless devices and broadcast stations except for "immediate" threats. The Democratic governor's administration used the public alert system early in the coronavirus pandemic to notify residents of stay-at-home orders and mask requirements to curb COVID-19, frustrating GOP lawmakers. Under a bill approved Wednesday, the system could not be activated to announce new laws or executive orders unless it is necessary to "respond to an immediate or nearly immediate loss of life or property." The governor likely will veto the legislation.

nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Lansing, MI
Coronavirus
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Orders#Ap#Republicans#The Michigan Legislature#Democratic#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban unveil interim government after claiming Panjshir

Twenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a news conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its previous rule, The Associated Press reported.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Early stumble as El Salvador starts Bitcoin as currency

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender Tuesday, but the rollout stumbled in its first hours and President Nayib Bukele informed that the digital wallet used for transactions was not functioning. For part of the morning, El Salvador’s president...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Myanmar shadow government calls for revolt against military rule

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Myanmar's shadow government, formed by opponents of military rule, called for a nationwide uprising against the junta on Tuesday, amid reports of new protests and a flare-up in fighting between the army and ethnic military groups. Duwa Lashi La, acting president of the National Unity Government...

Comments / 0

Community Policy