Hard to Stop Stocks, but Challenges Are out There
The S&P 500 finished August with a gain of over 3%, extending its winning streak to seven months. That’s impressive. Adding to the ebullience is the fact that all 11 GICS sectors in the benchmark domestic equity gauge are higher on a year-to-date basis. In other words, it’d be surprising if the S&P 500 didn’t finish the year with a gain, extending its annual winning streak to three years, but 2021 won’t have much in common with the prior two years.www.etftrends.com
