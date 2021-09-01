Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Hard to Stop Stocks, but Challenges Are out There

By Tom Lydon
etftrends.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 finished August with a gain of over 3%, extending its winning streak to seven months. That’s impressive. Adding to the ebullience is the fact that all 11 GICS sectors in the benchmark domestic equity gauge are higher on a year-to-date basis. In other words, it’d be surprising if the S&P 500 didn’t finish the year with a gain, extending its annual winning streak to three years, but 2021 won’t have much in common with the prior two years.

www.etftrends.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gics#Nationwide#Treasury#The Supreme Court#Congress#The Philly Fed#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsCNBC

European markets climb as central bank tightening fears cool

LONDON — European stocks traded higher on Monday after U.S. jobs data indicated the Federal Reserve may have to keep monetary policy loose for longer, while speculation has risen over more stimulus in Japan and China. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed nearly 0.8% by late-afternoon, with tech stocks adding 1.7%...
Stocksdailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Futures Rally While Market Closed

The NASDAQ 100 has rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday to show signs of life, despite the fact that Americans were even at work. The futures market had limited electronic trading for the session though, as we had seen a bit of a continuation of the movement to the upside that we had seen on Friday. With this, the market closed just above the 15,700 level, and therefore open up the possibility of moving towards the 15,750 level.
Stocksdailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Goes Higher

The S&P 500 has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Monday, despite the fact that the underlying index was closed due to the Labor Day holiday in the United States. That being said, the market has been in an uptrend for ages, so really at this point unless you have been living in a cave for the last 13 years, you know that eventually the market goes higher. This does not mean that you jump into the market and ignore what goes on, just that you are not looking for short opportunities.
StocksPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

US stocks close mostly lower, but Nasdaq still inches higher

Stocks indexes on Wall Street closed mostly lower Tuesday, though solid gains by Apple, Facebook and other tech heavyweights helped nudged the Nasdaq to another all-time high. The S&P 500 slipped 0.3%, losing some ground after two straight weekly gains. Roughly 80% of companies in the benchmark index fell. Industrial and health care stocks were among the S&P 500's biggest decliners. Household goods makers also weighed on the index, offsetting gains in communication services firms, technology stocks and a mix of companies that rely on consumer spending.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 Stocks I Would Buy During the Next Market Correction

A massive downturn in stock prices may provide substantial buying opportunities to investors who have a plan and a buying list. Today's video focuses on my buying list if the stock market sees a considerable correction. The first five companies on my buying list are Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Unity Software (NYSE:U), Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Here are some highlights from the video:
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

25 Stocks Billionaires Are Selling

The second quarter of 2021 saw America's billionaires adjust a number of their stock holdings, whether it was adding or reducing positions, initiating new stakes or hitting the exits. But one thing of note, in Q2 and across all of 2021 so far, is that many of America's wealthiest billionaire insiders have been selling stock in large quantities.
Stocksetftrends.com

Remedy an Unbalanced Equities Portfolio With RSP

Too much of a good thing can apply to equities exposure, and with exchange traded funds (ETFs) like the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP), holdings get equal billing to help balance portfolios. As Invesco’s website puts it, RSP prevents investors from “putting your eggs in one basket.” It...
StocksNBC San Diego

Stock Futures Are Flat in Overnight Trading After Dow's 260-Point Loss

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Tuesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 200 points as investors reassessed growth outlook following a smooth ride in the market this year. Futures on the Dow dipped just 15 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were...
Income Taxetftrends.com

Understanding Tax Perks Offered by ETFs

One of the biggest selling points of exchange traded funds is that these products are remarkably tax-efficient relative to other fund structures. While saving on taxes is important, many investors — particularly those new to ETFs — focus on fees, asset class, underlying themes and indexes, and upside potential. All of those are vital traits, but investors are apt to focus on those and forget about tax benefits, meaning that advisors have room to initiate client conversations about the tax perks afforded by ETFs.
StocksFXStreet.com

The biggest risk to economic growth: Should you still buy the dip?

S&P 500 and Nasdaq again trade to fresh new all-time record highs. The S&P 500 has now set 54 record closing highs so far in 2021 and is up +23%. Only 1964 and 1995 saw more than 50 new highs before August was over. In fact, the all-time record for new highs in one year is 77, set in 1995. Trend watchers note that 2021 is only the 11th time since 1928 that the S&P 500 has rallied +20% or more during the first 8 months of the year. In all but the two big market crash years of 1929 and 1987, the S&P 500 managed to hold a solid double-digit gain into year end, according to Bank of America research.
Stocksetftrends.com

Stellar Earnings Are Silencing Market Noise…But Will They Last?

— Break My Stride, song lyrics by Matthew Wilder, 1983. Throughout summer investors have been inoculated against various potentially infectious market diseases — the Delta variant surge, China’s regulatory crackdown across a number of domestic industries, D.C. dysfunction, Federal Reserve taper talk, the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, global weather disasters, plummeting consumer confidence and an economic growth scare. Perhaps investors have already received their booster shots, fueling their feelings of invincibility against plausible market risks. Despite all the possible doom and gloom scenarios, markets are at all-time highs1 and valuations remain above their long-term averages.2 So, what is the engine that keeps stocks climbing that proverbial wall of worry to reach new heights? Simply, it’s outstanding corporate earnings results.
StocksPosted by
WRAL News

Asian stock markets rise after weak US hiring data

BEIJING — Asian stock markets rose Monday after weak U.S. hiring in August fueled expectations the Federal Reserve might postpone withdrawal of economic stimulus that has boosted stock prices. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, which are the bulk of the region’s market capitalization, advanced. Seoul and Sydney retreated. Wall Street’s...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 2 Unstoppable Stocks Just Got a Shot in the Arm

The need for booster shots will soon lead to even more revenue growth for vaccine makers. Regulators could give full approval to vaccinations for adolescents soon, which would juice sales volume further. The pandemic is going to keep going for awhile longer, so we'll need quite a few more vaccine...
StocksCNN

US stocks look to rebound

The Nasdaq Composite started September off with a new all-time high, finishing up 0.3%. The S&P 500, which had been on track for a decisive record for much of the day, gave back its modest gains and ended the day flat. The Dow was in the red all day and...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

Markets were mixed to start September. Chewy saw share prices fall after an earnings report that included continued supply chain challenges. Veeva Systems also took a hit after earnings. The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out...
StocksCNN

Welcome to September, historically the worst month for stocks

New York (CNN Business) — If you're an investor who knows your market history, you might be tempted to tune out for a bit and start singing Green Day's "Wake Me Up When September Ends." The ninth month is traditionally the worst of the year for stocks. The market was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy