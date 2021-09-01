Lindsey Buckingham – “Scream”

Phish returned to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Colorado Saturday for the second of three nights, and in many ways they picked up right where they left off on Friday night. That first night ended with a sort of figurative “letter” to Jimmy Page in the form of a rather rocking version of Led Zeppelin’s “Good Times Bad Times,” where Saturday’s show opened with a rather rocking “Letter To Jimmy Page” sandwiched in its traditional spot between “Alumni Blues.” That was followed by the Kasvot Växt new newwaver “Turtle In The Clouds” with its choreographed dance moves by Trey Anastasio and Mike Gordon very reminiscent of the dance moves at the end of “Cavern,” another encore from the previous night. While those were maybe unintentional links to the previous night, the real nod came in the heavy duty jamming in the first set which felt like a thematic carryover from Friday’s explorative “Carini.”