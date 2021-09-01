Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lindsey Buckingham – “Scream”

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLindsey Buckingham isn’t in Fleetwood Mac anymore, but he’s still plenty busy on his own. Buckingham recently played guitar on one of the songs from If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, the new Halsey album that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross produced. Soon, Buckingham will head out on his first-even European tour as a solo artist. And in a few weeks, Buckingham will release a new self-titled album, which happens to be his first solo LP in a decade.

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
Atticus Ross
Person
Halsey
Person
Lindsey Buckingham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Variety

Halsey Ramps Up the Hurt, With Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ Help, in ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’: Album Review

Sometimes you learn about a collaboration in the making that sounds so promising, your first instinct is to completely dial down expectations, lest there be too much disappointment when the uncertain chemistry goes pfff instead of pow. So it was when Halsey just recently revealed one of music’s best kept secrets, that an entire album was in the bag with the production team of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Reznor’s a guy who hasn’t much lent himself out for studio-album work-for-hire since the days when Marilyn Manson was barely a gleam in a defense attorney’s eye. Better to steel for...
Musichennemusic.com

Steely Dan tops the hennemusic Hot 10

Steely Dan tops this week’s hennemusic Hot 10. The group are streaming audio of their classic hit, “Reelin’ In The Years”, as the latest preview to their forthcoming package “Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!”. Read all about it and check out the song in this week’s top story!. The HH10...
Musicwcsx.com

Christine McVie Becomes Latest Musician to Sell Their Song Catalog

Christine McVie has become the latest musician to sell their song catalog to a music/song management company. Per Variety, McVie sold her 115-title song catalog to Hipgnosis for an undisclosed sum. McVie said in a statement about the deal, “I am so excited to belong to the Hipgnosis family, and thrilled that you all regard my songs worthy of merit. I’d like to thank you all for your faith in me, and I’ll do all I can to continue this new relationship and help in any way I can! Thank you so much!”
MusicPosted by
94.3 The X

Dave Grohl + More Appear on Halsey’s Trent Reznor-Produced Album

Late last year, pop star Halsey shared her desire to eventually release a rock album, and with each new morsel of news about the upcoming If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power set, it appears as though she's heading in that direction. The latest piece of intel reveals some of the album's guests, which include Dave Grohl, longtime Fleetwood Mac great Lindsey Buckingham and TV on the Radio's Dave Sitek.
Music963kklz.com

Stevie Nicks on the Possibility of a Biopic or Writing a Memoir

Stevie Nicks has lived one of the most unique rock and roll lives in history, so you’d think making a biopic or writing a memoir would be a no-brainer. However, there are definitely a lot of things she would have to consider before taking on such a task. Nicks opened...
Musichollywoodsoapbox.com

INTERVIEW: It has been a ‘Landslide’ of joy for Rumours ATL: A Live Fleetwood Mac Experience

Photo: Rumours ATL: A Live Fleetwood Mac Experience are coming to a town near you. Photo courtesy of the band / Provided with permission. The past 18 months have been “super weird” for Mekenzie Zimmerman, who plays the Stevie Nicks part in the successful tribute band Rumours ATL: A Live Fleetwood Mac Experience. Before the pandemic, everything was going swimmingly for the Atlanta-based group. They were routinely selling out concerts and playing larger and larger venues up and down the East Coast, but then March 2020 happened. They saw their business and their art come to a screeching halt, but the intrepid musicians decided to pivot rather than wallow.
MusicStereogum

Livestream Halsey & Nine Inch Nails In Conversation At Capitol Studios

Last week, Halsey released their new album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which was produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Halsey has talked a little bit about the collaborative process behind the album, but today all three of them are sitting down to talk together and hash it out. A conversation between Halsey, Reznor, and Ross is being livestreamed today, starting at 4PM ET. They’ll be broadcast out of Hollywood Studios in Los Angeles. While Reznor and Ross recorded together in LA, Halsey recorded most of their parts remotely at a studio in Turks and Caicos. Watch the livestream below.
Musicloudersound.com

Ex-Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham announces first solo European/UK tour dates

Ex-Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has announced that he will be hitting the road across Europe for the first time ever as a solo artist. The tour, which will kick off in May 2022 in Dublin, will see Buckingham play three UK shows in Glasgow, Liverpool and London, before heading off through Belgium, France, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Norway and Denmark.
MusicStereogum

Spencer Krug – “Red Dress” (Jad Fair Cover) & Okay Kaya – Nightswimming (R.E.M. Cover)

The storied independent label Jagjaguwar is celebrating its 25th anniversary all year with a series of albums called Jag Quarterly. The first, Dilate Your Heart, featured poet Ross Gay’s spoken word over music from the likes of Bon Iver and Mary Lattimore. The second, This Is A Mindfulness Drill, was a full-length reimagining of Richard Youngs’ Sapphie by the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble with Moses Sumney, Perfume Genius, and Sharon Van Etten. And now JAG25 is continuing with Join The Ritual, an album featuring covers of songs that inspired Darius Van Arman and partner Chris Swanson to start the label back in the ’90s.
Rock MusicJamBase

Phish Tour 2021 – Setlist, Recap & The Skinny: DICK’S Night 2

Phish returned to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Colorado Saturday for the second of three nights, and in many ways they picked up right where they left off on Friday night. That first night ended with a sort of figurative “letter” to Jimmy Page in the form of a rather rocking version of Led Zeppelin’s “Good Times Bad Times,” where Saturday’s show opened with a rather rocking “Letter To Jimmy Page” sandwiched in its traditional spot between “Alumni Blues.” That was followed by the Kasvot Växt new newwaver “Turtle In The Clouds” with its choreographed dance moves by Trey Anastasio and Mike Gordon very reminiscent of the dance moves at the end of “Cavern,” another encore from the previous night. While those were maybe unintentional links to the previous night, the real nod came in the heavy duty jamming in the first set which felt like a thematic carryover from Friday’s explorative “Carini.”
MusicStereogum

Album Of The Week: Low HEY WHAT

Low have always been outliers. When the duo of Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker first emerged in the early ’90s, grunge was the dominant strain of popular rock music, and fuzzed-out guitars were in vogue. Meanwhile, here were a couple of soft-spoken Mormons from Duluth, Minnesota, a husband and wife, making slow, quiet songs with sparse instrumentation and abundant negative space. Their approach began almost as a joke — What would happen if you played as slowly and quietly as possible to crowds of amped-up alt-rock kids? “We were being pretty contrary,” Sparhawk told Pitchfork in a recent interview. “We always thrived off that.”
MusicantiMUSIC

Elton John Recruits Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, More For The Lockdown Sessions

Elton John has announced that he will be releasing his new album, "The Lockdown Sessions," featuring collaborations that he recorded remotely with a number of music stars over the past 18 months. The record will be hitting stores on October 22nd and includes collaborations from Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks, Pearl...
MusicStereogum

Sting – “If It’s Love”

Sting has more money than God; his great grandkids are presumably going to be set for life just on the royalties from Puff Daddy’s “I’ll Be Missing You” alone. So if Sting comes out with a new record, you can rest assured that he actually wants to come out with a new record. Today, Sting announces that he’ll return this fall with a new LP called The Bridge, and he’s also shared its first single.
MusicStereogum

Mountain Man – “Kid Like You” (Arthur Russell Cover)

Mountain Man, the harmony-laden North Carolina folk trio made up of Daughter Of Swords’ Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath, and Molly Sarlé, have announced a deluxe 10-year anniversary reissue of their 2010 debut album Made The Harbor. The new version will feature a second LP’s worth of bonus material, including unreleased songs, live sessions, and covers, along with a collage made from the band’s personal photo collection and an essay about the record by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy