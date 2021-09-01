Lindsey Buckingham – “Scream”
Lindsey Buckingham isn’t in Fleetwood Mac anymore, but he’s still plenty busy on his own. Buckingham recently played guitar on one of the songs from If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, the new Halsey album that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross produced. Soon, Buckingham will head out on his first-even European tour as a solo artist. And in a few weeks, Buckingham will release a new self-titled album, which happens to be his first solo LP in a decade.www.stereogum.com
Comments / 0