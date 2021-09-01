Cancel
Computers

UL team helps create new molecule to bypass computer bottlenecks

By Sam Cox
Silicon Republic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Limerick researchers are excited about their discovery as devices made with the new molecule ‘show all the hallmarks of brain computing’. A research team at the University of Limerick (UL) played a key part in the development of a new molecule which could be used to speed up decision-making in computers.

TechnologyPhys.org

New quantum 'stopwatch' can improve imaging technologies

Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder have designed one of the most precise stopwatches yet—not for timing Olympic sprinters and swimmers, but for counting single photons, or the tiny packets of energy that make up light. The team's invention could lead to big improvements in a range of imaging...
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

What is really quantum computing?

To understand quantum computing, we spoke to Erik Lucero, PhD, research scientist and site lead for Google Santa Barbara, the company’s Quantum AI campus. Lucero ’05 began his studies at CU Denver, where he double majored in electrical engineering and physics. Bits, Qubits, and Superposition. Before we move on to...
Softwareitprotoday.com

It May Be Too Early to Prepare Your Data Center for Quantum Computing

Depending on who you ask, quantum computing is expected to become somewhat commonplace between five and 10 years from now. You can already try simulations of quantum computers and even take some early real quantum machines for a spin through cloud providers, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and IBM Cloud. They all have pilot quantum computing projects in various stages of progress.
ComputersNature.com

Common workflows for computing material properties using different quantum engines

The prediction of material properties based on density-functional theory has become routinely common, thanks, in part, to the steady increase in the number and robustness of available simulation packages. This plurality of codes and methods is both a boon and a burden. While providing great opportunities for cross-verification, these packages adopt different methods, algorithms, and paradigms, making it challenging to choose, master, and efficiently use them. We demonstrate how developing common interfaces for workflows that automatically compute material properties greatly simplifies interoperability and cross-verification. We introduce design rules for reusable, code-agnostic, workflow interfaces to compute well-defined material properties, which we implement for eleven quantum engines and use to compute various material properties. Each implementation encodes carefully selected simulation parameters and workflow logic, making the implementer’s expertise of the quantum engine directly available to non-experts. All workflows are made available as open-source and full reproducibility of the workflows is guaranteed through the use of the AiiDA infrastructure.
ComputersNature.com

Simulating fluid flow in complex porous materials by integrating the governing equations with deep-layered machines

Fluid flow in heterogeneous porous media arises in many systems, from biological tissues to composite materials, soil, wood, and paper. With advances in instrumentations, high-resolution images of porous media can be obtained and used directly in the simulation of fluid flow. The computations are, however, highly intensive. Although machine learning (ML) algorithms have been used for predicting flow properties of porous media, they lack a rigorous, physics-based foundation and rely on correlations. We introduce an ML approach that incorporates mass conservation and the Navier–Stokes equations in its learning process. By training the algorithm to relatively limited data obtained from the solutions of the equations over a time interval, we show that the approach provides highly accurate predictions for the flow properties of porous media at all other times and spatial locations, while reducing the computation time. We also show that when the network is used for a different porous medium, it again provides very accurate predictions.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

2J Antennas Is Unlocking Advanced Technologies With The World’s Smallest Flexible Antennas Aimed To Powering Global Communication

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2021-- 2J Antennas “Connecting the World”, a global leader in high performance antenna solutions, introduces the world’s smallest flexible antenna to their brand new Mono-Flexi Series. The cutting-edge patent pending technology solves the antenna performance vs. size challenge by introducing a new technique of cable bridging between radiation elements and the extension ground plane, making it ideal for small device integration. The bridging technique creates lower resonances and optimizes tuning while reducing the antenna size with maximum efficiency, especially across low frequency bands.
EconomyHPCwire

UK’s New Extreme Scale Computing Center to Advance Fusion Energy

As the world barrels toward a dark climate future, many people’s hopes increasingly rest with major technological breakthroughs – including, perhaps most famously, fusion energy. Stable fusion energy reactors would reshape the world virtually overnight by providing an enormous amount of low-radioactivity, zero-carbon energy, but stabilizing those reactions has been an extraordinary – and thus far, largely fruitless – struggle for decades. Now, the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) and the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) have announced a new extreme scale computing center focused on delivering fusion energy.
Computersquantamagazine.org

Computer Scientists Discover Limits of Major Research Algorithm

Many aspects of modern applied research rely on a crucial algorithm called gradient descent. This is a procedure generally used for finding the largest or smallest values of a particular mathematical function — a process known as optimizing the function. It can be used to calculate anything from the most profitable way to manufacture a product to the best way to assign shifts to workers.
TechnologyVentureBeat

Automation-as-a-service startup Rapid Robotics raises $36.7M

Rapid Robotics, a startup providing out-of-the-box automation solutions for manufacturers, today announced it has raised $36.7 million in a series B round co-led by Kleiner Perkins and Tiger Global, with participation from NEA, Greycroft, Bee Partners, and 468 Capital. The round, which values Rapid at $192.5 million post-money, brings the company’s total funding to date to $54.2 million.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

3D Magnetic Nanonetwork Breakthrough Could Enable New Generation of 3D Storage Technologies

Emergent Magnetic Monopoles Controlled at Room Temperature. Three dimensional (3D) nano-network promise a new era in modern solid state physics with numerous applications in photonics, bio-medicine, and spintronics. The realization of 3D magnetic nano-architectures could enable ultra-fast and low-energy data storage devices. Due to competing magnetic interactions in these systems magnetic charges or magnetic monopoles can emerge, which can be utilized as mobile, binary information carriers. Researchers at University of Vienna have now designed the first 3D artificial spin ice lattice hosting unbound magnetic charges. The results published in the journal npj Computational Materials present a first theoretical demonstration that, in the new lattice, the magnetic monopoles are stable at room temperature and can be steered on-demand by external magnetic fields.
Computersrice.edu

The Way I See It: The state of quantum computing

Quantum computing has gone from science fiction to foreseeable reality within our lifetime. From Google to IBM, China to the U.S. — everyone everywhere seems fixated on realizing the power of quantum computing. But with all the hype and all the noise (yes, pun intended), it’s difficult to tell how...
ScienceInternational Atomic Energy Agency

Ion Beams Enable Developments in Quantum Technology

Quantum technology has opened a whole new world of potential advances in secure communications, information technology and high precision sensors. This technology is poised to provide solutions to some of the most pressing challenges in health care, industry and security. Ion beams find application in developing the innovative materials needed for new quantum technologies. “The IAEA is fully engaged with worldwide initiatives in quantum technology,” said Aliz Simon, a nuclear physicist at the IAEA. “Ion beam accelerator techniques offer emerging opportunities to further explore and develop research in quantum technology.”

