Biden leaves behind US-sponsored journalists he promised to evacuate from Afghanistan

The United States was unable to evacuate U.S.-sponsored journalists from Afghanistan despite the Biden administration promising to get them out of the country. "It is absolutely disgraceful the U.S. State Department claimed they evacuated their local employees when in reality they abandoned hundreds of USAGM journalists and their families. Some of these journalists were given express assurances by the Biden Administration that they would be treated as locally employed staff – but were not," Republican Texas Rep. Michael McCaul said in a statement on Tuesday.