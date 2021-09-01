Cancel
Biden leaves behind US-sponsored journalists he promised to evacuate from Afghanistan

By Emma Colton
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States was unable to evacuate U.S.-sponsored journalists from Afghanistan despite the Biden administration promising to get them out of the country. "It is absolutely disgraceful the U.S. State Department claimed they evacuated their local employees when in reality they abandoned hundreds of USAGM journalists and their families. Some of these journalists were given express assurances by the Biden Administration that they would be treated as locally employed staff – but were not," Republican Texas Rep. Michael McCaul said in a statement on Tuesday.

TheWrap

Lindsey Graham Predicts the US Military ‘Will be Going Back Into Afghanistan’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) on Monday preducted the United States “will be going back into Afghanistan” due to the threat of terror,. After praising former President Donald Trump for maintaining the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan, Graham said in an interview on Monday with the BBC that the Taliban will “impose a lifestyle on the Afghan people that I think is going to make us all sick to our stomach.”
Fox News

Dem Sen Blumenthal 'furious' over Biden admin delaying Americans trying to leave Afghanistan

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is "furious" over the Biden administration delaying flights with Americans trying to escape Afghanistan after President Biden’s botched troop withdrawal. The senator from Connecticut issued a press release on Monday eviscerating the Biden administration for delaying flights out of the Mazar-e Sharif airport in Afghanistan following...
White House keeping Kamala Harris from Afghanistan crisis 'to stop contamination'

The White House is deliberately keeping Kamala Harris insulated from the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle to clear her way for a future presidential run, sources have told the Telegraph. The Vice President has been notably low-profile in relation to Afghanistan for the last two weeks, cancelling encounters with journalists and saying...
Ted Cruz blasts Biden amid reports of Afghan child brides brought to US

Sen. Tex Cruz blasted President Biden after reports that a number of adult male Afghan refugees had arrived in the United States with child brides. “There have been multiple cases of child brides and polygamous families from Afghanistan arriving at military bases here in America as part of their botched evacuation,” the Texas Republican said in a Friday statement.
4 Americans depart Afghanistan as Blinken arrives in Qatar

Four Americans have been able to safely depart Afghanistan by using a land route out, in an effort facilitated by the State Department. According to a senior State Department official, the four are in good condition, and U.S. embassy staff members were on hand to greet them Monday. This is...
Gripping Interview of American Woman Trapped in Afghanistan Despite Reaching Out to Biden State Dept: ‘What Hope Am I Supposed to Have Now?’

In an exclusive interview with Voice of America (VOA), a 24-year-old pregnant newlywed and California native recounts some of her incredible story of attempted escape during the fall of Afghanistan, and the Taliban’s armed answer to her American passport. Before the deadline for exit, White House press secretary Jen Psaki...
The Independent

State department accused of preventing evacuation flights from leaving Afghanistan

The US Department of State has been accused of delaying clearances for flights evacuating Afghanistan to land in neighbouring countries, say reports.Rick Clay, the operator of PlanB, a private group organising evacuations out has said the State Department is the only entity stopping his planes from leaving the airport, according to reporting by Fox News.He outlined that he was desperate to get the required State Department clearance to land in Doha and has 4,500 people waiting; US citizens, visa and green card holders and Afghan refugees. This comes after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban after the US military withdrawal...

