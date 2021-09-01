Cancel
Bristol County, MA

Bristol County COVID vaccine tracker: 54% of people fully vaccinated

South Coast Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome 54% of people living in Bristol County are fully vaccinated as of Aug. 31, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

