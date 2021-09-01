Xbox Game Pass adding Final Fantasy XIII, Surgeon Simulator 2, and more soon

The Gunk, which is set to join Xbox Game Pass on day one in December, has just got a new gameplay trailer, courtesy of Gamescom 2021's Xbox stream. Check it out below:. We don't yet have a specific release date, just that The Gunk will be available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows in December, and that it will join Xbox Game Pass on day one. Over on an Xbox Wire post, Ulf Hartelius, game director at Thunderful, adds that The Gunk will run at 30fps on Xbox One, and at 60fps at 4K on Xbox Series X|S or a "high-end" PC.