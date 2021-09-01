Cancel
Xbox Game Pass adding Final Fantasy XIII, Surgeon Simulator 2, and more soon

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has revealed the games that are joining Xbox Game Pass over the next two weeks. The first batch of titles arrives tomorrow, September 2nd, and includes Craftopia (Cloud, Console, and PC), narrative card game Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, Console, and PC), and the console debut of Surgeon Simulator 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC). Also joining Xbox Game Pass on the same day is the long-awaited Final Fantasy XIII, which will be available on Console and PC.

