FM Global announces new roles for senior leaders

insurancebusinessmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommercial property insurer FM Global has appointed two senior leaders as new chief officers of underwriting and client experience. Lyndon D. Broad, who was previously the operations senior vice president of FM Global’s Boston operations, will take the role of senior vice president and chief underwriting officer managing the company’s underwriting and reinsurance functions.

