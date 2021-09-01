The New Aqua Shift Xbox Wireless Controller Is Now Available
The gorgeous Aqua Shift Xbox controller is now available, featuring rubberised grips for the first time in an official standard Xbox Wireless controller. The new controller retails for £59.99/$69.99 via the Microsoft Store and other select retailers. It sports a beautiful "colour-shifting blue shimmer and swirl grips" to feast your eyes over. As mentioned, it's also the first Xbox controller to come with rubberised grips, something that was previously only available for Xbox Elite controller owners.www.purexbox.com
Comments / 0