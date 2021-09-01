Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The New Aqua Shift Xbox Wireless Controller Is Now Available

By Daniel Hollis
purexbox.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gorgeous Aqua Shift Xbox controller is now available, featuring rubberised grips for the first time in an official standard Xbox Wireless controller. The new controller retails for £59.99/$69.99 via the Microsoft Store and other select retailers. It sports a beautiful "colour-shifting blue shimmer and swirl grips" to feast your eyes over. As mentioned, it's also the first Xbox controller to come with rubberised grips, something that was previously only available for Xbox Elite controller owners.

www.purexbox.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Elite#Xbox Controller#Aqua#Xbox Wireless#The Microsoft Store#Xbox Design Lab#The Aqua Shift
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FTC
Related
Video GamesCNET

PS5 restock tracker: Amazon and PlayStation Direct expected to have consoles soon

Want to get your hands on a PS5? We've been tracking all of the places selling both the standard edition and the digital edition of the PS5 for months, helping thousands of people get their hands on the console when they appear. If you've been having trouble locating one for yourself, this article has all of our tips for getting to checkout as well as how to track when the next PS5 batch will be available to buy.Why is it so hard to find a PS5?
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Xbox Could Be Getting Android App Support

Thanks to one very interesting listing, there are rumours that Xbox may be bringing Android app support to its latest consoles. With the recent release of the Xbox Series X, it makes sense for Microsoft to start testing some new ideas and implementing more support across the board. In coming months, Windows 11 will be offering Android app support on laptops and Windows tablets. It is entirely plausible that this will be brought to Xbox, too.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

Where to buy Xbox series X: Restock updates and how to pre-order Microsoft’s next-gen console

Follow live: Xbox series X stock tracking UK – here’s where to buy Microsoft’s next-generation consoleWe’re ten months into the launch of the Xbox series X, and Microsoft’s next-generation console continues to elude customers. While the cheaper, less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find at most retailers, supplies of the X are sparse across the globe. Restocks are arriving with increasing regularity but the consoles are snapped up almost as quickly they appear.Microsoft isn’t the only company with a supply chain problem. Rival Sony is also facing shortages of its PlayStation 5 console, with delays blamed on everything...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Halo Infinite will require nearly 100GB of disk space, according to leak

According to a new image that's currently doing the rounds on the internet, Halo Infinite will supposedly require nearly 100GB of drive space on your Xbox console. The screenshot above shows that Halo Infinite's download size is apparently a whopping 97.24GB. If this image is real, then you may have to delete a game or two from your Xbox console's disk drive to make some space for the Master Chief's next outing.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Reveals New Forza Horizon 5 Controller

As part of its Gamescom 2021 event today, Xbox officially announced new details about Forza Horizon 5 like its cover, and the company also revealed a new limited edition Xbox Wireless Controller specifically inspired by the upcoming racing title. The new Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller specifically features a design inspired by the powder fireworks from Forza Horizon 5's in-game Horizon Festival with a transparent yellow shell and colored rumble motors visible from within. But that's not all: the new controller also comes with exclusive DLC.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Riders Republic's Xbox Open Beta Is Now Available Until August 28

Ubisoft invited certain players into a closed Riders Republic beta over the weekend, but now the invitation has been extended to everyone until August 28. It's playable for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners, and can be downloaded via the Microsoft Store. You'll get to experience all the extreme sports in the game, from mountain biking to skiing. With up to 50+ players on Xbox Series X|S and 20+ on Xbox One, there's going to be plenty of competition on the hills over the next few days.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Don't Worry, Call Of Duty: Vanguard Isn't 270GB On Xbox

Call of Duty: Vanguard had its big official unveiling earlier today, with the game set to arrive for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 5, and to the surprise of no one, it's going to take up plenty of storage space. However, despite a listing...
ElectronicsCNET

Save big today on TP-Link home Wi-Fi gear

If you're in the market for a new router, Wi-Fi range extender or mesh wireless networking system, today may be your lucky day. Amazon has discounted many products from TP-Link, the purveyor of home networking hardware. With a baseline savings of about 20%, some prices have been slashed as much as 43% off of their usual sticker price.
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Available Now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the evolving Xenomorph threat. Aliens: Fireteam Elite takes place in the dark, dilapidated universe of the “Alien” films. Play Aliens: Fireteam Elite today for Xbox One and Xbox...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Microsoft announces new Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller

Microsoft has announced the new Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller, which will be available on November 9th. According to Microsoft, the new pad is "inspired by the powder fireworks that go off throughout the day at the in-game Horizon Festival" and is the first Xbox controller to feature a transparent yellow finish. It also has some pretty cool custom-coloured visible rumble motors, "lighting effects that play off the Xbox button," textured grips on the triggers and bumpers, and dimpled patterned grips.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Xbox Series X restock: Halo Infinite Edition bundles now available at Game

Looking for that coveted Xbox Series X restock? Good news, you'll find some Halo Infinite Edition consoles in stock for pre-order right now at Game. Starting at £479.99 for the standalone console, you'll also find a selection of bundles that include T-shirts, hats, and controllers - everything you need to show off your love for Master Chief. Options also include the standalone console plus 3-months of Xbox Game Pass for £512.98 - a good option if you'd like to forgo the gear and skip right into the action with a vast library of games.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Microsoft is bringing back a 90s gaming trend with its new Xbox Series X controller

Translucent controllers were all the rage in the 90s, with all the major players jumping into the action. Sega, Nintendo and Sony have all released their own take on the bright joypad phenomenon, with some breathtaking clear consoles (like the gorgeous clear N64s) also hitting the shelves. This trend continued into the early 1990s, with obvious PS2, Dreamcast and Xbox consoles and controllers also launching.
RetailHot Hardware

Revised PlayStation 5 Consoles Land At Retail With This Design Change

It seems Sony has revised its PlayStation 5 console, the version with the built-in Blu-ray drive, leaving customers of the original model *ahem*...screwed. In a sense, anyway, but put the pitchforks and torches down, that's just a play on words. Current PS5 owners are not missing out on much, and certainly not any internal hardware upgrades, like a faster CPU or GPU, or anything of the sort.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Mask of Mists now available on Xbox Series X|S and PS5

It was the best part of a year ago when we saw Mask of Mists open its magical doors on Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, providing players the chance to work through a host of puzzles in hope of understanding the magical mysteries that lay within. Now though, that same game is getting a bit of an upgrade with an improved version on Xbox Series X|S and PS5.
Video Gamesnewswatchtv.com

Halo-Themed Xbox is Available for Preorder

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the hugely popular Halo series, Microsoft is releasing a Halo-themed Xbox Series X on November 15th. This is but a warmup for the newest installment in the series arriving on December 8th – Halo Infinite. Like other limited edition bundles, the console and the controller...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Psychonauts 2 Is Now Available With Xbox Game Pass

The day has come! Double Fine's much-anticipated Psychonauts 2 is now finally available on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming, so you can start playing right now!. If you haven't been keeping up with it, the game is a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy