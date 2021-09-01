Cancel
Knox County, ME

Knox County approves $1 million housing facility for island pilots, airport staff

By Lauren Abbate
Bangor Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePilots that serve the island communities of Penobscot Bay will soon have new living quarters at the Knox County Regional Airport. Knox County Commissioners approved spending about $1 million on a new facility that will provide space for Penobscot Island Air to lease so its pilots have a place to stay while working for the airline. The facility will also provide space where airport staff could rest during periods of extended work.

