Outdoor Awards 2021: Gadgets

By Popular Mechanics Editors
Popular Mechanics
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bona Fide is a simple enough folder, save for the sliding button on the aluminum handle that’s part of CRKT’s newly redesigned Field Strip technology. The Oregon company first debuted this tool-free disassembly, invented by knife maker Ken Onion, in 2016. That wheel-based system made thoroughly cleaning a knife dead simple, but it required two steps—disengaging the pivot by moving a lever and spinning a release wheel—before each side of the handle separated from the blade.

www.popularmechanics.com

