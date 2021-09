The Peloton shoes are a superb quality pair of indoor cycling shoes, but we wish they were wider and less stiff. Peloton’s cycling shoes are a very good option for your indoor exercise bike, especially for those investing in a Peloton bike since you can purchase them at the same time as your bike. However, there are a few things that keep it from ranking higher on our list of the best shoes for Peloton and indoor cycling. Read the rest of our Peloton cycling shoe review for more about what we liked and didn’t like about these kicks.