Tony Leung Describes Shang-Chi’s Wenwu as a “Failure of a Father”
Tony Leung Describes Shang-Chi’s Wenwu as a “Failure of a Father”. In a matter of days, plenty of new characters will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters. In the comics, the core of Shang-Chi’s arc is a family drama that sees the titular hero dealing with a narcissistic villain, Fu Manchu, who also happens to be the protagonist’s father. While Marvel dropped the Fu Manchu character, fans will see a similar, disappointing father portrayed by Tony Leung in Destin Daniel Cretton’s movie. Wenwu, the new character, hides behind the name of the Mandarin, also the leader of the Ten Rings.www.superherohype.com
