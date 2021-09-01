Link Tank: Could Donnie Yen’s Rogue One Character Return?

Forsaken Mandalorian and the Drunken Jedi Master Fan Film Review. Forsaken Mandalorian and the Drunken Jedi Master Review. Forsaken Mandalorian and the Drunken Jedi Master, a new Star Wars short fan film from writer/director Anthony Ferraro (he also acts in the short), is a well-made fan movie that manages to evoke the “real” Star Wars movies and TV shows. In fact, if you didn’t know ahead of time that it was just a fan film, odds are good that you would think you were watching a real deal Star Wars/Lucasfilm production. Featuring top notch production values, costuming, and a balls-to-the-wall performance by Ferraro, it’s the kind of fan made short that you wish was more than just a fan short film. You wish it was a feature length fan film.