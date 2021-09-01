Link Tank: Could Donnie Yen’s Rogue One Character Return?
Could Donnie Yen’s fan-favorite Rogue One character Chirrut Îmwe make a return to Star Wars?. “There is a lot to love about Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The 2016 film brought us a look into characters who weren’t our original trio and weren’t destined for something greater in the larger Star Wars universe. They saved the galaxy and gave their lives to do so, and I will always hold this film close to my heart.”www.denofgeek.com
Comments / 0