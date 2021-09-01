Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Brooks Automation
On August 5, 2021, Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) declared a dividend payable on September 24, 2021 to its shareholders. Brooks Automation also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 3, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Brooks Automation will be on September 2, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.1. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.45% at current price levels.www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0