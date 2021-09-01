Cancel
Tennessee football one win shy of No. 850 in program history

By Dan Harralson
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VRehl_0bjSdwti00

Tennessee is slated to kick off its 2021 season on Thursday against Bowling Green at Neyland Stadium.

A victory for the Vols against Bowling Green will be win No. 850 for Tennessee in program history.

Tennessee will become the 10th FBS program to reach 850 wins. The Vols will join Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Penn State and USC.

How to watch Tennessee-Bowling Green

  • Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
  • Time: 8 p.m. EDT
  • TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic)

The Vols’ 2021 season-opening game against Bowling Green commences the centennial celebration of Neyland Stadium, which opened in 1921.

