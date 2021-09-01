3 Berkshire County Towns and Pittsfield will Share in $295K in Climate Change Money
COVID-19 and the coronavirus pandemic have been keeping state officials, including Governor Charlie Baker, very busy with trying to navigate the Commonwealth of Massachusetts through the crisis. However, that doesn’t mean that the state’s other issues, such as how to deal with climate change locally, have gone away. That issue specifically always finds its way back into the minds of local residents.wsbs.com
Comments / 0