Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

German central bank inundated with money damaged in floods

Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tk9W9_0bjSdqbM00
Germany Floods Dirty Money Soaked and mouldy euro banknotes are waiting to be dried at the Bundesbank in Mainz, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Germany’s central bank says it has been inundated with more than 50 million euros’ ($59 million) worth of damaged bank notes after deadly floods that hit part of the country in July. The Bundesbank said Wednesday that individuals and banks have handed in notes that were soaked in the floods and often also contaminated with oil, sewage or mud. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) (Boris Roessler)

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's central bank says it has been inundated with more than 50 million euros' ($59 million) worth of damaged bank notes after deadly floods that hit part of the country in July.

The Bundesbank said Wednesday that individuals and banks have handed in notes that were soaked in the floods and often also contaminated with oil, sewage or mud. The damaged money is dried, processed and then destroyed at a center in Mainz that analyzes forged and damaged money, and its owners are refunded without charge.

The bank said that the center usually receives damaged bills to the tune of 40 million euros per year. This year, it received 51 million euros' worth of notes from the flood-hit areas in western Germany between mid-July and the end of August. Germans still tend to use cash more than people in many other European countries.

After they are dried, the damaged notes are flattened out, verified and counted. The Bundesbank said it bought dryers to deal with the influx of dirty money, noting that it's important to process soaked notes quickly before they clump together and becomes as hard as concrete.

More than 180 people died in Germany and hundreds more were injured in the July 14-15 floods, which also claimed lives in neighboring Belgium. Heavy rainfall turned small streams into raging torrents, sweeping away houses, bridges and cars.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
61K+
Followers
63K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Germany#Bundesbank#Germans#Extreme Weather#Ap#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Germany
Related
EuropePosted by
WSB Radio

German ambassador to China, ex-Merkel adviser, dies at 54

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's new ambassador to China, who was previously a senior adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel, has died at age 54, the German Foreign Ministry said Monday. The ministry announced Jan Hecker's “sudden death” in a short statement in the early hours of Monday. It didn't give...
Marketsresourceworld.com

Central banks maintain interest in gold

Krishan Gopaul, Senior Analyst – EMEA at the World Gold Council, said “Central banks added a net 30.1t to global official gold reserves during July, virtually in line (+0.3%) with net purchases in June. This continues the healthy level of interest in gold we have seen from central banks so far this year.”
EnvironmentShropshire Star

German leaders join survivors in remembering flood victims

Chancellor Angela Merkel attended a ceremony in the city of Aachen following the devastating floods last month. More than a month after extreme flooding killed more than 180 people in western Germany, survivors of the disaster, first responders, religious leaders and government officials came together to remember the victims who died and to express hope for the future.
Environmentabc17news.com

Industry group sees $8.2B insured damage from German floods

BERLIN (AP) — An insurance industry group says that devastating floods in western Germany last month likely caused insured damage to the tune of about 7 billion euros ($8.2 billion). That’s significantly higher than its previous estimate. More than 180 people died in Germany and hundreds more were injured in the July 14-15 floods, which also claimed lives in neighboring Belgium. Heavy rainfall turned small streams into raging torrents, sweeping away houses, bridges and cars. The German government has agreed to provide 30 billion euros ($35 billion) to help rebuild regions hit by the floods.
Economythepaypers.com

Central Bank of Brazil to regulate digital currencies

The Brazil-based central bank has reportedly planned to regulate digital currencies as the country takes to digital payments, according to coingeek.com. The Central Bank of Brazil has been pushing for friendlier regulations for the sector and in a recent event, its president revealed that the bank is seeking to establish regulatory clarity for digital currencies. Brazil has reportedly been the leader in digital currency adoption in Latin America. This has been despite the lack of a regulatory framework to police the industry, something that it currently is determined to change.
Tennessee Statefox35orlando.com

German flood survivor offers support to Tennessee flood victims

WAVERLY, Tenn. - A flood survivor in Germany sent a heartfelt email to a local Tennessee sheriff’s office after rural areas of the state experienced deadly flooding over the weekend. The Humphreys County sheriff said it received an email from a person in Europe who wanted to send support to...
EconomyPosted by
Action News Jax

EU commission to issue 250 billion euros in green bonds

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Commission said on Tuesday it would issue up to 250 billion euros in green bonds this fall as part of its plans to finance the 27-nation bloc’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The EU’s executive arm said the bonds will represent 30% of NextGeneratoonEU’s...
EuropeNWI.com

Missing ancient Mesopotamian artifacts seized in Norway

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Nearly 100 missing tablets and other archaeological objects from ancient Mesopotamia have been found in Norway and seized, police said Friday. Authorities said they would now be examined to determine their authenticity and establish their provenance if possible. The Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution...
Relationship Advicedailynewsen.com

The heir of the Russian throne will marry on October 1 in St. Petersburg

The heir of the Russian throne, Gueorgui Romanov, descendant of the last Zar, Nicolás II, will marry on October 1 at the Cathedral of San Isaak in St. Petersburg. As reported today the Cathedral Office of the Cathedral, Gueorgui, the Unique Son of María Romanova, Head of the Russian Imperial House, will contract nuptials with the Italian citizen Rebecca Bettarini.
Honolulu, HIweatherboy.com

Large Quake Rocks Mexico ; Tsunami Possible

A powerful 7.4 earthquake struck near Guerrero, Mexico this evening and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu, Hawaii reports that hazardous waves from this earthquake are possible within 185 miles from the epicenter along the Pacific coast of Mexico. “Government agencies responsible for threatened coastal areas should take action...
U.S. Politicsabc17news.com

Cape Verde court OKs extradition to US of Venezuelan ally

MIAMI (AP) — A court in Cape Verde has ruled that a businessman close to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro arrested last year in the West African country can be extradited to the United States to face money-laundering charges. The Constitutional Court on Tuesday unanimously rejected Alex Saab’s appeal of an earlier court ruling in favor of extradition. Saab’s legal team has declined immediate comment. Saab was arrested in June 2020 when his private jet made a refueling stop on the small island chain en route to Iran on what the Venezuelan government has described as a humanitarian mission. U.S. officials believe Saab holds numerous secrets about how Maduro, the president’s family and his top aides allegedly siphoned off millions of dollars.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Africa Covid Death Toll Tops 200,000: AFP Tally

More than 200,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Africa since the start of the pandemic, according to an AFP tally compiled from official records as of 1700 GMT. A total of 200,254 fatalities have been registered in Africa, home to more than 1.3 billion people, since the virus emerged in China in December 2019.
ImmigrationDerrick

UN: Migrants face 'dire conditions' at Poland-Belarus border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The U.N. migration agency said Monday that it is deeply concerned by the “dire conditions” facing migrants stranded for weeks at the border of Poland and Belarus. But Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Warsaw that the group of people stuck at the border are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy