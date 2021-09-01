Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hiking

Outdoor Awards 2021: Hiking

By Popular Mechanics Editors
Popular Mechanics
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost stuffable daypacks consist of little more than fabric and zippers, which is why they fold down so discreetly, then feel terrible on your back after just a few miles. The 18-liter Beast, though, has a clever design trick that allows the spring steel suspension frame that snakes around the perimeter of its padded back panel to fold down and then regain its shape once unpacked.

www.popularmechanics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Design#Matador#Mono Air#Polartec#Tpu#Airscape#Test
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: The Ferrosi Grid Jacket From Outdoor Research is 30% Off

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. As if we needed another reason to love Outdoor Research, the Seattle brand is currently taking up to 50% off select summer styles. Before you shop the entire sale, consider picking up the Ferrosi Grid Hooded Jacket while it’s 30% off in three colors. Designed with cold adventures in mind, the jacket’s breathable fleece pairs with legendary Ferrosi fabric to provide windproof protection without trapping excess heat. The nylon fabric is water-resistant and stretchy thanks to added spandex, plus it offers UPF 50+ protection when you’re getting after it from dusk ’til dawn. Grab the award-winning Ferrosi Pants to round out your collection in time for shoulder season.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Multicolored Hiking Boot Collections

French hiking footwear brand Salomon has released its Salomon ADVANCED Fall/Winter 2021 collection. The new capsule includes many of the brand's signature styles but presents them in never-before-seen colorways. The collection focuses on three classic Salomon silhouettes including the 'XT-6', the 'XT-Wings,' and the 'XA-ALPINE Mid.' The upgraded 'XT-6' includes...
Oregon StatePopular Mechanics

The 40 Best Pieces of Outdoor Gear in 2021

In the past year, the world has operated on a different frequency, but outdoor gear makers have hardly slowed down. Instead, companies are breaking into new categories, reimagining what their modern classics can be and refining designs to create equipment that’s innovative and intuitive. Among the results: hiking packs that haul heavy loads without slowing you down, an e-bike that makes shredding trails practically effortless, and some of the most comfortable, ultralight backpacking gear we’ve tested. ¶ Our test team got their hands on the most promising standouts and rigorously evaluated it all on trails, on roads, and at camp. Through this real-world testing and some head-to-head comparisons, they determined which new products lend performance advantages. Whether you’re building your kit or replacing worn-out equipment, this gear can make your next hike, camping trip, or bike ride easier and more fun.
ApparelHypebae

Head to the Outdoors in Vault by Vans' New Hiking Shoe, AMZN TRL V3 LX

Shortly after introducing its surf-inspired Boot Skoot LX, Vault by Vans has now unveiled a new hiking boot designed by Taka Hayashi. Dubbed AMZN TRL V3 LX, the kicks are launching in two fall-ready colorways. Inspired by the wavy Amazon River and nature, Hayashi has crafted the upper with curved...
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Nature-Inspired Outdoor Apparel

In anticipation of the colder weather, Snow Peak recently expanded its portfolio with the launch of its F/W 2021 apparel collection. According to the brand, the aim of the series is to "deepen interactions with the natural world." The series features jackets and more that combine technical fabrics with gender-neutral silhouettes to offer practical staples for everyday wear.
Cumberland, MDCumberland Times-News

Cumberland a finalist for outdoors magazine award

CUMBERLAND — Cumberland has been selected as a finalist for Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine’s 11th annual Top Adventure Town Showdown. The magazine recently published the list of finalists with Cumberland among six towns to make the cut in the medium town category for the title of “Top Adventure Town.”. The...
ElectronicsPopular Mechanics

The 8 Best Headlamps for Every Kind of Outdoor Activity

There are few more inconvenient things than trying to be active in the dark, while also having to use your hands to hold a flashlight. But there’s an easy solution: Enter the headlamp. While it’s an undeniably tech-y solution—there’s a reason why it’s existed in hiking speciality stores for decades—it’s one that’s ease of use makes a boatload of difference when you’re trying to accomplish tasks. Furthermore, modern headlamps are lighter and brighter, making this a perfect time to invest in one that will last. Whether you’re an early bird trying to catch a worm, or a night owl that’s ready to go until the wee hours of the morning, we’ve got a selection of eight headlamps that will be perfect for whatever activity you’re planning on doing in the dark.
Interior DesignWallpaper*

Poltrona Frau unveils outdoor furniture for ‘boundless living’

‘Homes have become our lives: traditional boundaries between private and public, indoor and outdoor have become less and less defined,’ says Poltrona Frau CEO Nicola Coropulis, as the Italian furniture company unveils its inaugural outdoor collection at Salone del Mobile 2021, with furniture and lighting by Roberto Lazzeroni, Ludovica and Roberto Palomba (two design studios that have contributed to the company’s identity over the past ten years) and new collaborator, Japanese designer Kensaku Oshiro. Titled ‘Boundless Living’, the collection explores how the domestic setting evolved during the pandemic.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Extended Sole Hiking Boots

Italian outdoor label Demon introduces the brand new Carbonaz boot silhouette that is designed with function in mind above all else. The brand relaunched recently with Slam Jam and has been launching impressive silhouettes that are true to its roots. The latest design gives off a slightly avant-garde aesthetic in...
Electronicsthemanual.com

This Outdoor Mini Power Station Just Got a Massive Price Cut

When you’re preparing for a fun outdoor trip or vacation, it’s important to have all the right essentials. That means a great tent and camping gear but it’s also important to have a compact and reliable generator for those times when you need some power on the open road. An indispensable accessory, the EcoFlow DELTA mini is the ideal mini power station whether you’re planning on heading out on a road trip, looking to spend the weekend camping in the wilderness, or you’ve simply got a full day outdoors planned with your buddies. Right now, the EcoFlow DELTA mini is available for just $799 as part of HSN’s Today’s Special. A saving of $200, this is a fantastic time to buy one of the latest gadgets for less than usual. Here’s why we love it.
Montrose County, COMontrose Daily Press

OUTDOORS: Items to take on your trip to the outdoors

Every year, I write an article about carrying a survival pack and provide a starter list to get folks thinking about what to bring. I cannot stress enough the importance of having a pack like this with you, together with the knowledge to care for yourself while in the woods. Generally, I submit this column to coincide with the beginning of the big game hunting seasons here in Colorado.
Sioux Falls, SDKELOLAND TV

Eye on KELOLAND: Embracing the outdoors

Gravel, Olivier claim feature wins at Huset's Sunday night. Mini-Critters opens second location serving central Sioux Falls. KELOLAND doctor hopes FDA full approval of Pfizer Vaccine leads to more vaccinations. Better chance for rain in the days ahead. What's the smell in Sioux Falls?. Harvest time for a family-run flower...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Hiking-Inspired Skate Shoes

Nike has announced the launch of the Nike SB Blazer Mid 'Acclimate,' a mid-top skate shoe that borrows design elements from high-performance hiking boots. A cousin to the Air Jordan 1 'Acclimate,' this new sneaker is similarly built to accommodate colder climates and also utilizes Nike ACG tech. The new model, which comes in a 'Noble Green' colorway, consists of thick brown suede side panels and black suede toes, as well as teal nylon fabric around the heel and ankle.
Ascension Parish, LAGonzales Weekly Citizen

Outdoor Corner: Fishing Fashion

So, I’m still on the shutdown with very little time to spend on my computer at home. Thanks to all the folks who take the time to read this column. We’ll go back a few years with a somewhat humorous look at women’s and fishing fashion. Enjoy. Occasionally, this is...
WorkoutsPosted by
Portland Tribune

Pandemic Pounds Removed At Outdoor Fitness Class For Women

Even before the pandemic, a lot of women found themselves out of shape. However, now even more women are longing for a more fit body and human connection!. Code Pink Boot Camp is the perfect solution. This is a fitness program designed for women that are out of shape. Most women in class are about 10 to 50 pounds overweight and range in age from 40 to 70. The workouts are OUTSIDE! You get to spend time in nature with fresh air and enormous group camaraderie!
Duxbury, MADuxbury Clipper

Hiking for a purpose

Kristofer, Spencer and Tristan Dowling, all Duxbury High graduates and Troop 62 Duxbury Eagle Scouts, have taken a six-month sabbatical from their careers to embark on the trek of a lifetime. They’re hiking the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT), 2,650 miles from Mexico to Canada, across deserts, high mountains and beautiful...
LifestyleWrcbtv.com

Outdoor activities see hike in business during Labor Day weekend

Business has picked up for many local outdoor activity places during the pandemic, especially during Labor Day weekend. While many Americans are off for Labor Day, some were laboring to provide some outdoor fun for others. "I love my job, so glad to be here," L2 Outside Rental Manager Jacob...
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Icon Swim X Latto Swim Collection

Summer may almost be over, but Icon Swim still wants you to look good poolside. Most recently the swimwear brand partnered with Big Latto for a beach-ready collection. After weeks of promoting the capsule, it officially dropped on Friday. “and then a GODDESS was born ✨ The Core Collection with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy