The Darling Hotel earns prestigious preservation award

SAN FRANCISCO – The Darling Hotel created a shining example of the vibrancy and resiliency of downtown Visalia. The boutique hotel prides itself on a luxury allure and modern motif, which put it on a list of the world’s hottest hotels earlier this year. Equally important is its preservation of the building’s former life as the city’s original courthouse and an architecture style born out of the Great Depression. And now it is on a list for that as well.